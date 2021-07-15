Mask
Photo courtesy L.A. County Public Health.

 

L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Masks are once again set to be required for Los Angeles County residents indoors — regardless of vaccination status — starting Sunday, county Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday.

A new health officer order is set to go into effect 11:59 p.m. Saturday, with details on the order set to be released by Friday.

The move follows Public Health urging residents to wear masks indoors in public in recent weeks as COVID-19 case rates and spread of the Delta variant increased.

“We’re not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something will be too late, given what we’re seeing,” Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said during Thursday’s media briefing. “We’re at a substantial level of community transmission … and we have to think about acting differently. Once we’re at a higher level, that will be too late.”

Public Health officials have reported more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for a week straight, nearly double that reported the week prior, with 1,537 cases reported Thursday, an 83% increase in the last week, according to Davis.

Davis said the order is expected to remain in place until Public Health begins to see improvements on case rates so that residents can “stop the trends and level of transmission we’re currently seeing.”

Reinstating the indoor mask mandate is set to allow businesses to continue operations without reinstating limitations, such as capacities, Davis added.

“This is one of the things that can be done. It is one thing that we have strongly recommended, even after June 15,” Davis said.

Davis told reporters on Thursday that the Delta variant was at 14% of cases in L.A. County’s sequencing and masks add an extra level of protection for vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike.

Earlier this week, Orange County also reimplemented their mask mandate indoors as case rates began rising there too.

No Comments for : L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status

    L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status

    20 mins ago
  • Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires

    Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires

    2 hours ago
  • Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum

    Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum

    3 hours ago
  • Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit

    Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit

    3 hours ago
  • City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts

    City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts

    5 hours ago
  • Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025

    Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025

    6 hours ago
  • Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill

    Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill

    6 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 15)

    Today in SCV History (July 15)

    15 hours ago
  • College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree

    College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree

    20 hours ago
  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658

    20 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.