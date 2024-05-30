header image

May 30
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Los Angeles County

File photo: Marshall Astor/Wikimedia Commons.

As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the L.A. County Rent Relief Program. Act now to ensure your application is submitted before the deadline of Tuesday, June 4,  at 4:59 p.m.

DCBA is committed to supporting applicants through every step of the application process. Technical assistance is available in multiple languages by calling (877) 849-0770 between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM PST. Additionally, applicants can register for hosted informational webinars listed here.

Launched by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and administered by The Center by Lendistry, the program will distribute over $68 million in financial support to qualified landlords adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must be located in L.A. County, excluding the City of Los Angeles.

The Rent Relief Program will provide up to $30,000 per rental unit to qualified landlords for past-due rent and eligible expenses dating from April 1, 2022, to the present. The Program aims to prevent tenant evictions and ensure the continued provision of housing.

DCBA has implemented a prioritized review process for the L.A. County Rent Relief Program applications. Applications submitted will be systematically evaluated, with priority given to those demonstrating the most substantial financial distress, those catering to the most vulnerable tenants, and properties located in areas of highest need, as identified by the L.A. County Equity Explorer Tool.

“As we near the application deadline, we urge landlords to not miss this chance for financial aid,” said Rafael Carbajal, DCBA director. “This is your opportunity to secure the support necessary to maintain affordable housing services for tenants throughout Los Angeles County.”

Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President & CEO of The Center by Lendistry, added, “The Rent Relief Program has played a crucial role in supporting landlords and tenants during these challenging times. We are proud of the impact we’ve had, ensuring that those most in need can stay housed. As this round concludes, I encourage all eligible landlords to apply and take advantage of the resources available to safeguard their properties and their tenants.”

Since 1975, the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) has been the local consumer protection agency serving County consumers, tenants, homeowners, immigrants, and workers. DCBA provides a wide range of services that aim to foster a fair and dynamic marketplace and enhance the economic wellbeing of our communities. This includes investigating consumer fraud complaints, enforcing the County’s minimum wage, tenant and worker protections, and providing access to justice programs. More information can be found at dcba.lacounty.gov or by calling (800) 593-8222.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign

Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Michael Lennig reminds drivers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
FULL STORY...

Veteran Peer Access Merges with Military Affairs Department

Veteran Peer Access Merges with Military Affairs Department
Monday, May 27, 2024
On May 21, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a recommendation submitted by Supervisors Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and Lindsey Horvath instructing the L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA) to take the lead on future collaboration and coordination with the state and federal Departments of Veterans Affairs.
FULL STORY...

Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County

Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
Monday, May 27, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International (LAX) airport while infectious on May 19, 2024.  
FULL STORY...

Calgrove SB Off Ramp Nighttime Closure May 29-June 28

Calgrove SB Off Ramp Nighttime Closure May 29-June 28
Friday, May 24, 2024
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, OHLA-USA will be extending the existing southbound Calgrove Boulevard off ramp.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the LA County Rent Relief Program.
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope
Get ready to dust off those cowboy boots for an evening of fundraising at the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s Hoedown For Hope.
All Lanes Closed on Portion of Copper Hill Drive 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Thru June 1
The city of Santa Clarita advises motorists that now through Saturday June 1, there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Stengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
June 1-8: OperaFest LA Performances to Include SCV’s Mission Opera
From June 1–8, a consortium of some of Los Angeles County’s most prominent opera companies, including Mission Opera in the Santa Clarita Valley, along with OPERA America, presents OperaFest LA, a week-long performance festival running concurrently with the 2024 Opera Conference and World Opera Forum in downtown Los Angeles.
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, 2024, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.
Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Michael Lennig reminds drivers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
Wilk’s Bill to Expand Spay/Neuter Services Headed to Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was unanimously approved on the Senate floor last week.
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,” an expressive photographic exhibition by acclaimed artist Harry Gamboa Jr.
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
The 2024 Eat. Drink. Local. Festival will be held Saturday, June 1, 2-8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.
June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Full Moon Community Hike Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, meet at the outdoor basketball courts.
June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business
The Small Business Council of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Digital Tools and Transformation for Small Business" on Thursday, June 13, 4-5:30 p.m.
June 19: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at BBSI
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its June After Hours Business Mixer on Wednesday, June 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at BBSI, 25124 Springfield Court Suite 150, Valencia, CA 91355.
May 30: Sheriff’s Search, Rescue Team Fundraiser at Mendocino Farms
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Search and Rescue Team will benefit from a fundraiser to be held Thursday, May 30 at Mendocino Farms from 2-9 p.m.
May 29-31: Traffic Alert for Sand Canyon Road
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Santa Clarita Valley residents to expect temporary traffic delays on Sand Canyon Road near Condor Ridge Road beginning Wednesday, May 29.
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
SCVNews.com