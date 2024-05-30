L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching

As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the L.A. County Rent Relief Program. Act now to ensure your application is submitted before the deadline of Tuesday, June 4, at 4:59 p.m.

DCBA is committed to supporting applicants through every step of the application process. Technical assistance is available in multiple languages by calling (877) 849-0770 between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM PST. Additionally, applicants can register for hosted informational webinars listed here.

Launched by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and administered by The Center by Lendistry, the program will distribute over $68 million in financial support to qualified landlords adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must be located in L.A. County, excluding the City of Los Angeles.

The Rent Relief Program will provide up to $30,000 per rental unit to qualified landlords for past-due rent and eligible expenses dating from April 1, 2022, to the present. The Program aims to prevent tenant evictions and ensure the continued provision of housing.

DCBA has implemented a prioritized review process for the L.A. County Rent Relief Program applications. Applications submitted will be systematically evaluated, with priority given to those demonstrating the most substantial financial distress, those catering to the most vulnerable tenants, and properties located in areas of highest need, as identified by the L.A. County Equity Explorer Tool.

“As we near the application deadline, we urge landlords to not miss this chance for financial aid,” said Rafael Carbajal, DCBA director. “This is your opportunity to secure the support necessary to maintain affordable housing services for tenants throughout Los Angeles County.”

Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President & CEO of The Center by Lendistry, added, “The Rent Relief Program has played a crucial role in supporting landlords and tenants during these challenging times. We are proud of the impact we’ve had, ensuring that those most in need can stay housed. As this round concludes, I encourage all eligible landlords to apply and take advantage of the resources available to safeguard their properties and their tenants.”

Since 1975, the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) has been the local consumer protection agency serving County consumers, tenants, homeowners, immigrants, and workers. DCBA provides a wide range of services that aim to foster a fair and dynamic marketplace and enhance the economic wellbeing of our communities. This includes investigating consumer fraud complaints, enforcing the County’s minimum wage, tenant and worker protections, and providing access to justice programs. More information can be found at dcba.lacounty.gov or by calling (800) 593-8222.

