L.A. County Reports 7,232 New COVID-19 Cases After 3 Days of Data Upgrades
| Monday, Jul 6, 2020
covid-19 la county sunday july 5

After improving the data processing systems, which resulted in no data being reported since Thursday, July 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Friday marks the highest report of new cases to date with 3,187 new cases of COVID-19.

As a reminder, data is reported from the day before. A more detailed analysis will be provided Monday afternoon.

The reported new cases for Thursday, July 2 are 2,643; Friday, July 3 are 3,187; and Saturday, July 4 are 1,402. Saturday’s number is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs.

As of Saturday, July 4, there are 1,921 people confirmed with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. There were 1,947 reported as of Friday, July 3 and 1,933 for Thursday, July 2. This remains higher than the 1,889 reported last week.

There are 30 new deaths reported, however this in an undercount as reported deaths are pending verification.

“We send our condolences and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. You continue to be in our thoughts every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Thank you to everyone who modified their holiday plans to help us get back to the work of slowing the spread. As we go into the next two weeks, we will need to make sure that workplaces and retailers are protecting their employees and customers by fully implementing the safety directives in the Health Officer Order.”

Public Health urges everyone to avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household.

covid-19 sunday la county

Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

Public Health has updated the houses of worship protocol in the Health Officer Order to align with the governor’s directive. Singing and chanting are prohibited for indoor services.

The Order requires the closure of:

* Indoor, in-person dining at restaurants;

* Indoor museums, indoor children’s museums, and indoor operations at zoos and aquariums;

* Cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities.

Bars remain closed, however, retail operations for breweries, brew pubs and wineries may remain open. Additionally, face coverings and gloves must be worn at fitness facilities at all times.

The Health Officer Order also requires businesses with three or more known cases of COVID-19 within the workplace over the span of 14 days, to report the outbreak to Public Health. Employers who have one known case within the workplace must have a protocol that requires that person to self-isolate at home and anyone exposed to self-quarantine.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce Burns 1,300 Acres, 30% Contained
Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce Burns 1,300 Acres, 30% Contained
A brush fire dubbed the Soledad Fire burned more than 1,000 acres and shut down Highway 14 Sunday, and as of 9 a.m. Monday was 30% contained, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy David R. Richardson Jr.
FULL STORY...
Soledad Fire Prompts Smoke Advisory for SCV, Local Mountains
Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Soledad Fire Prompts Smoke Advisory for SCV, Local Mountains
Smoke from the Soledad Fire burning near Agua Dulce has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, sparking a smoke advisory from Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
FULL STORY...
Cambria Fire Scorches 5 Acres in Placerita Canyon
Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Cambria Fire Scorches 5 Acres in Placerita Canyon
As firefighters worked through the night battling the Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce, a second blaze, named the Cambria Fire, was reported Monday morning in nearby Placerita Canyon.
FULL STORY...
