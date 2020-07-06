L.A. County Reports 7,232 New COVID-19 Cases After 3 Days of Data Upgrades

After improving the data processing systems, which resulted in no data being reported since Thursday, July 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Friday marks the highest report of new cases to date with 3,187 new cases of COVID-19.

As a reminder, data is reported from the day before. A more detailed analysis will be provided Monday afternoon.

The reported new cases for Thursday, July 2 are 2,643; Friday, July 3 are 3,187; and Saturday, July 4 are 1,402. Saturday’s number is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs.

As of Saturday, July 4, there are 1,921 people confirmed with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. There were 1,947 reported as of Friday, July 3 and 1,933 for Thursday, July 2. This remains higher than the 1,889 reported last week.

There are 30 new deaths reported, however this in an undercount as reported deaths are pending verification.

“We send our condolences and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. You continue to be in our thoughts every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Thank you to everyone who modified their holiday plans to help us get back to the work of slowing the spread. As we go into the next two weeks, we will need to make sure that workplaces and retailers are protecting their employees and customers by fully implementing the safety directives in the Health Officer Order.”

Public Health urges everyone to avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household.

Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

Public Health has updated the houses of worship protocol in the Health Officer Order to align with the governor’s directive. Singing and chanting are prohibited for indoor services.

The Order requires the closure of:

* Indoor, in-person dining at restaurants;

* Indoor museums, indoor children’s museums, and indoor operations at zoos and aquariums;

* Cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities.

Bars remain closed, however, retail operations for breweries, brew pubs and wineries may remain open. Additionally, face coverings and gloves must be worn at fitness facilities at all times.

The Health Officer Order also requires businesses with three or more known cases of COVID-19 within the workplace over the span of 14 days, to report the outbreak to Public Health. Employers who have one known case within the workplace must have a protocol that requires that person to self-isolate at home and anyone exposed to self-quarantine.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.