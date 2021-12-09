L.A. County Reports Local Transmission of Omicron Variant

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of a fourth case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).

This latest case is a possible result of local transmission.

The individual is fully vaccinated and received a booster. The individual had mild symptoms and had multiple close contacts who have since tested positive and are self-isolating.

Several of the close contacts are fully vaccinated, while the vaccination status of some is still being determined.

Public Health is working to determine if these additional cases are of the Omicron variant.

“The identification of a case of Omicron attributed to community spread is a reminder that we all need to take necessary precautions to prevent transmission of COVID-19,” Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Celebrating with those we love this holiday season requires layering on the protections that are now available to us: vaccinations, boosters, masking up, and testing. This is how we slow the spread of Delta and Omicron.”

Public Health would like to remind residents that getting vaccinated or boosted remains critical as holiday traveling and gatherings begin.

Additionally, all residents across LA County should continue:

-Getting tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure or have symptoms

-Adhering to masking requirements when indoors or at large outdoor mega events, regardless of vaccination status

Residents are also reminded that they are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and that vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

