L.A. County Residents Invited to Community Crime Rates, Public Safety Virtual Town Hall

Los Angeles County residents are invited to a virtual town hall regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday, June 8, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Following speaker remarks, local leaders would like to hear your concerns about public safety in your community. Share your observations, thoughts and suggestions about:
– Changes in community crime and public safety
– Law enforcement crisis response (policing during protests and activities during the pandemic)
– Response time and patrolling in neighborhoods, parks and transit
– Other public safety issues affecting your family and community
– Things that the Department is doing well
Register [here] now.
Speakers include:
– Lael Rubin, Commission Chair and Former Deputy District Attorney
– L.A. County Sheriff’s Department (invited)
– Dr. Brant Putnam, L.A. County Department of Health Services, Harbor UCLA Chief of Trauma and Acute Care
– Andrea Welsing, Director, L.A. County Department of Public Health, Office of Violence Prevention
– Dr. Michael J.T. Fisher, Pastor of the Greater Zion Church Family
There are three ways to tune in:
1. Participate: Register and join the Webex via computer or smart phone. Enter the information requested & the event password: COC123. Joining the WebEx is the only way to make a comment.
2. Watch: Tune into the Facebook Livestream.
3. Listen: Call (415) 655-0001 and enter the access code: 145 694 3197
Written Community Comments or Panelist Questions:
In addition to live community member comments following speaker remarks, people may also provide written comments or questions anytime online at https://bit.ly/2M0F3an.
For more information, email cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or call (213) 253-5678.
