L.A. County Residents Invited to Community Crime Rates, Public Safety Virtual Town Hall

Los Angeles County residents are invited to a virtual town hall regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday, June 8, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Following speaker remarks, local leaders would like to hear your concerns about public safety in your community. Share your observations, thoughts and suggestions about:

– Changes in community crime and public safety

– Law enforcement crisis response (policing during protests and activities during the pandemic)

– Response time and patrolling in neighborhoods, parks and transit

– Other public safety issues affecting your family and community

– Things that the Department is doing well

Register [here] now.

Speakers include:

– Lael Rubin, Commission Chair and Former Deputy District Attorney

– L.A. County Sheriff’s Department (invited)

– Dr. Brant Putnam, L.A. County Department of Health Services, Harbor UCLA Chief of Trauma and Acute Care

– Andrea Welsing, Director, L.A. County Department of Public Health, Office of Violence Prevention

– Dr. Michael J.T. Fisher, Pastor of the Greater Zion Church Family

There are three ways to tune in:

1. Participate: Register and join the Webex via computer or smart phone. Enter the information requested & the event password: COC123. Joining the WebEx is the only way to make a comment.

2. Watch: Tune into the Facebook Livestream.

3. Listen: Call (415) 655-0001 and enter the access code: 145 694 3197

Written Community Comments or Panelist Questions:

In addition to live community member comments following speaker remarks, people may also provide written comments or questions anytime online at https://bit.ly/2M0F3an.

For more information, email cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or call (213) 253-5678.

