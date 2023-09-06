header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
| Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
Victor Fire
File Photo: The Victor Fire burns 60 acres in Newhall. Photo by Elizabeth Medina | SCVTV


Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations. Included in this
roll-out are the cities of Santa Clarita and La Cañada Flintridge; the communities of Agua Dulce, Altadena, Castaic, Gorman, Kagel Canyon, La Crescenta/Montrose and Stevenson Ranch; and the unincorporated areas of Santa Clarita, Chatsworth and Pasadena.

“I’m thrilled that our County’s public safety agencies are rolling out this emergency evacuation preparedness tool,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “The devastation we’ve witnessed in Maui is our latest reminder that wildfires move quickly and can have disastrous consequences.”

Using the Genasys Protect platform (formerly known as Zonehaven), first responders and residents will refer to the same set of Zone maps used for planning and conducting evacuations. Residents can now see their “Zone” and have access to information about emergency services in their zone, see real-time zone status updates, shelter options and more. During a large-scale incident that requires evacuations, the Zone map will be updated in real time, so residents should check it regularly for status information.

“Being able to evacuate residents efficiently is a critical task that our public safety officials must perform and the public needs to be a partner in those efforts by knowing their zones,” added Barger.

To find their zone, residents enter an address into the interactive map on Genasys Protect at protect.genasys.com using the search bar provided. This will open a pop-up window, which includes the zone name and information about the zone and its emergency services. Residents should look up and record the names of all the zones they frequent – such as home, work, school, or homes of loved ones – and keep them in an easily visible place (on the refrigerator or next to the door). Zones will be used in emergency alert notifications, so knowing the name of your zone is an important part of your emergency plan.

Genasys Protect is a mapping tool that is used in combination with public alert and warning systems such as ALERT LA County and local City emergency alerting systems. Residents should sign up for systems in their area to receive evacuation orders when issued by public officials. When evacuation warnings or orders are issued for zoned areas, notices will include Zone designations in addition to major streets and intersections.

Residents can also download the Genasys Protect mobile app (IOS and Android). On the app, residents can “follow” their zone so that they are alerted when the status of their zone changes. At this time, only one zone can be followed. Once an alert is received, residents will need to open the app or go to the website to view the status change and associated messaging.

Other areas of the County using the Genasys Protect platform include Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu, Westlake Village, Topanga, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, and some parts of the Antelope Valley.

Learn more about public alert and warning systems in L.A. County here: https://ready.lacounty.gov/emergency-notifications/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
FULL STORY...
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, will be celebrating the re-grand opening of its school in Santa Clarita, with an event taking place at 24515 Kansas Street, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
From the devastating and destructive fires in Maui, to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California, in an increasingly unpredictable world, natural disasters can occur at any moment.
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library has released its "Fall into Fun" lineup.
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, will be celebrating the re-grand opening of its school in Santa Clarita, with an event taking place at 24515 Kansas Street, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
To help address the opioid overdose crisis, the California Department of Public Health launched the first phase of a statewide opioid and fentanyl overdose prevention and education campaign Wednesday.
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Los Angeles County Library’s 44th Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity is now accepting entries through Oct. 21.
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 10.
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Join Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary as it hosts a Casino & Cocktails fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 22 to benefit Mission Opera and the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 23 for the 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament, hosted at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as "Principal for a Day" on Friday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: