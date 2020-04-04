[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it
L.A. County Saturday: Cases Jump to 5277 from 4566; At Least 111 in SCV
| Saturday, Apr 4, 2020

la county friday april 3The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  has confirmed 28 new deaths and 711 new cases of the COVID-19 disease.  Twenty-one of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 17 people were over the age of 65.  Two individuals over the age of 65 who died did not have underlying health conditions. Nine people who died were between the ages of 18 and 65; six people who died in this age group had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.  Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1238 new cases.

At least 111 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Saturday: 89 in the city; 7 each in Stevenson Ranch and the unincorported portion of Canyon Country; 5 in Castaic; and 1-4 each in Acton, unincorporated Saugus and unincorporated Valencia (west of Interstate 5). The county does not provide exact numbers for areas with a population under 25,000 unless they have 5 or more cases.

According to spokesman Patrick Moody, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has seen the following: Out of 330 persons tested, 47 were positive, 222 negative, 66 are pending and 14 are currently hospitalized.

To date, Public Health has identified 5277 cases across all areas of LA County, including 117 deaths. As of today, 1168 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 29,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us we need to use universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick, and that others can infect us.  Along with physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and remaining home when ill, the CDC is recommending that the general public wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services.  N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, and those essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“This is the most dramatic increase in deaths we have seen since the COVID-19 crisis began, and our condolences go out to each and every person impacted by these heartbreaking losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Though COVID-19 can infect people of all ages, most of the deaths we see continue to be among individuals over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. Now, more than ever, we must unify as a community to protect this vulnerable population by making sure they are able to stay home and take every precaution. This is the time for neighbors, friends, and families to make sure that those at highest risk for serious illness from COVID-19 are able to easily and safely remain in their homes with all their needs met. So, call and check in on our elderly community members, and when possible, safely drop off any supplies they may need, from a safe social distance.  These are tough times, but we are a caring LA County, and we will get through this together.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread: If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of L.A. County

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of L.A. County
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service's forecast for low temperatures.
Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas

Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas
Friday, Apr 3, 2020
The Angeles National Forest will temporarily shut down high-use portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District, effective April 4 through April 30.
The 2020 Census is Counting On You Now

The 2020 Census is Counting On You Now
Friday, Apr 3, 2020
The 2020 Census is counting right now, and it is crucial that we all do our part to make sure Los Angeles County receives its fair share of federal funding by participating in the 2020 Census, county Department of Public Social Services officials said.
L.A. County Thursday: 4,045 Cases; At Least 78 in SCV

L.A. County Thursday: 4,045 Cases; At Least 78 in SCV
Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with at least 78 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley. As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 65 active cases in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 5 in Stevenson Ranch and between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is "suppressed" by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 78.
Updated: Hansen Dam Added to County's Drive-Up Testing Locations

Updated: Hansen Dam Added to County's Drive-Up Testing Locations
Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
Update as of Saturday, April 4: Los Angeles County has added Hansen Dam Recreational Center as one of its locations for COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing.
