August 11
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
| Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) building

Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) building.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).

The agency received a $10.9 million grant to capitalize and administer an RLF that extends credit to small businesses in Los Angeles County and augments existing business recovery assistance programs to prevent job losses and closure.

With one of the largest allocation of funds, the LACDA will continue financing eligible businesses affected by COVID-19. The LACDA will offer loans for working capital, equipment, and inventory needs. As the pandemic continues to challenge Los Angeles County businesses, the LACDA strives to provide ongoing financial support.

Emilio Salas, LACDA Acting Executive Director, said, “We understand that keeping businesses in service means preserving a business owners’ dream, securing employment, and maintaining access to resources in a community. The monetary support from EDA will reassure businesses, and residents alike, that we are undergoing this crisis together.”

The LACDA was invited to submit a non-competitive application for the EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant in May 2020, due to the agency’s expedited business loan process and high-performing RLF status.

President Donald J. Trump signed the $2 trillion CARES Act into law on March 27, 2020, providing the EDA with $1.5 billion to support recovery efforts for communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the $1.5 billion allocated, $1.467 billion is available for grantmaking. These funds finance the $38 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.

All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, LACDA Public Information Officer, at (626) 586-1762.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Dr. Omar Torres has been named the new Chief Instructional Officer at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California.
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
Two young Black men were detained at gunpoint by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies Friday in an incident that was witnessed and videotaped by numerous residents.
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Sempra Energy reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.239 billion, or $7.61 per diluted share, compared to second-quarter 2019 earnings of $354 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
The Petco Foundation put forward a match wherein they would grant $25,000 to DACC for COVID-19 relief if another $25,000 was raised to match the award.
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and reports that two TV productions and a still photoshoot are filming in the Santa Clarita Valley this week
TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’
Dr. Sonia Angell, California Public Health Chief, Quits Amid COVID Data Snafu
Amid a surge of coronavirus infections and deaths in California, Dr. Sonia Angell, the state’s top health official, announced her resignation Sunday.
Dr. Sonia Angell, California Public Health Chief, Quits Amid COVID Data Snafu
L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to Launch Aug. 17
In an effort to assist renters with limited means affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to Launch Aug. 17
Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students
Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan
The William S. Hart Union High School District discussed the move of Sequoia School during its board meeting Wednesday.
Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan
SCV Deputies Nab Wanted Felon, Arrest Auto Theft Suspects
In separate incidents, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a wanted felon and his companion on felony warrants last week and three suspects on auto theft charges Friday and over the weekend.
SCV Deputies Nab Wanted Felon, Arrest Auto Theft Suspects
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Relief Coming to L.A. County’s Nonprofit Arts Organizations
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Wednesday that it will receive a $10 million allocation from the $1.220 billion CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds awarded to Los Angeles County by the U.S. Treasury for COVID-19-related expenditures (Spending Plan).
Relief Coming to L.A. County’s Nonprofit Arts Organizations
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Countywide; 4,692 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,645 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,692 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Countywide; 4,692 Cases in SCV
Aug. 12: Compliance Plan to Enforce Health Office Orders Webinar
Compliance with the Health Officer Orders is paramount for the long-term reopening of many economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of residents, which includes consumers and those who make up the workforce of these sectors.
Aug. 12: Compliance Plan to Enforce Health Office Orders Webinar
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Show
The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals to share their talents in the upcoming online edition of “You’re The Best,” on Facebook.
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Show
