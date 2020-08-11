L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant

Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) building.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
The agency received a $10.9 million grant to capitalize and administer an RLF that extends credit to small businesses in Los Angeles County and augments existing business recovery assistance programs to prevent job losses and closure.
With one of the largest allocation of funds, the LACDA will continue financing eligible businesses affected by COVID-19. The LACDA will offer loans for working capital, equipment, and inventory needs. As the pandemic continues to challenge Los Angeles County businesses, the LACDA strives to provide ongoing financial support.
Emilio Salas, LACDA Acting Executive Director, said, “We understand that keeping businesses in service means preserving a business owners’ dream, securing employment, and maintaining access to resources in a community. The monetary support from EDA will reassure businesses, and residents alike, that we are undergoing this crisis together.”
The LACDA was invited to submit a non-competitive application for the EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant in May 2020, due to the agency’s expedited business loan process and high-performing RLF status.
President Donald J. Trump signed the $2 trillion CARES Act into law on March 27, 2020, providing the EDA with $1.5 billion to support recovery efforts for communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the $1.5 billion allocated, $1.467 billion is available for grantmaking. These funds finance the $38 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.
All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, LACDA Public Information Officer, at (626) 586-1762.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
In an effort to assist renters with limited means affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
In separate incidents, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a wanted felon and his companion on felony warrants last week and three suspects on auto theft charges Friday and over the weekend.
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Wednesday that it will receive a $10 million allocation from the $1.220 billion CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds awarded to Los Angeles County by the U.S. Treasury for COVID-19-related expenditures (Spending Plan).
Compliance with the Health Officer Orders is paramount for the long-term reopening of many economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of residents, which includes consumers and those who make up the workforce of these sectors.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.