L.A. County Seeking Young Artists for Clean Beach Poster Contest

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors is seeking young artists for its annual Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest.

Educational campaign reminds residents that “ocean pollution begins at home.”

Your child’s artwork could win a $100 gift card and be displayed on beach trash barrels this summer!

For a chance to win, 3rd–5th graders in L.A. County are encouraged to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest.

Details of the contest are as follows:

– Extended Deadline: Tuesday, Feb. 14.

– Open to 3rd–5th graders in LA County

– 15 winners will be selected

– $100 gift card to all winners!

For more information, visit beaches.lacounty.gov/postercontest.

All entries are due Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Enter now [here].

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 25 miles of beaches along the Los Angeles County coastline, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu, Surfrider, and Venice beaches. In addition to promoting and maintaining a clean coastline, DBH operates Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey.

