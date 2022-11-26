L.A. County Seeks to Help Establish More Apprenticeship Programs

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to expanding apprenticeship opportunities to local workers and building a more diverse workforce in L.A. County.

Apprenticeships create pathways to economic mobility through on-the-job training, career support, education and more.

The DEO has joined federal, state and local partners at various community events to uplift the role apprenticeships play in creating pipelines to high-quality good paying jobs.

BuildWithin and the DEO have announced a partnership to establish L.A. County as one of five national Apprenticeship Innovation Districts – aimed to help businesses create and grow 100 registered apprenticeship programs.

To learn how to start an apprenticeship, find apprenticeship opportunities, explore resources for educators and more, visit here.

