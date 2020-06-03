L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.

Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.

Wednesday will mark the fourth night of a countywide curfew ordered to protect public safety. Wednesday night’s curfew will start later than the curfew in previous nights as the county assesses public safety needs on a daily basis.

Residents, unless otherwise noted, are asked to stay in their home during the curfew.

The countywide curfew does not apply to the following: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in newsgathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

The county curfew applies to every municipality in Los Angeles County, but cities can implement stricter curfews based on their local needs. Please check with your local city to determine if they have implemented stricter curfews.

The following cities have implemented stricter curfews:

* Beverly Hills – The business district curfew starts at 1 p.m., June 3 and the citywide curfew begins at 4 p.m.

* Culver City – Curfew starts at 6 p.m., June 3

Visit lacounty.gov/emergency for the most up-to-date information.