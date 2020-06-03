wednesday curfew

L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020

By Press Release

Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.

Wednesday will mark the fourth night of a countywide curfew ordered to protect public safety. Wednesday night’s curfew will start later than the curfew in previous nights as the county assesses public safety needs on a daily basis.

Residents, unless otherwise noted, are asked to stay in their home during the curfew.

The countywide curfew does not apply to the following: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in newsgathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

The county curfew applies to every municipality in Los Angeles County, but cities can implement stricter curfews based on their local needs. Please check with your local city to determine if they have implemented stricter curfews.

The following cities have implemented stricter curfews:

* Beverly Hills – The business district curfew starts at 1 p.m., June 3 and the citywide curfew begins at 4 p.m.

* Culver City – Curfew starts at 6 p.m., June 3

Visit lacounty.gov/emergency for the most up-to-date information.

wednesday curfew - Los Angeles County Aerial

Aerial view of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. | Photo: Marshall Astor/Wikimedia Commons.

No Comments for : L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84

    Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84

    2 seconds ago
  • L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.

    L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.

    29 mins ago
  • Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person

    Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person

    46 mins ago
  • Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence

    Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence

    2 hours ago
  • Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    2 hours ago
  • Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors

    Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors

    2 hours ago
  • California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting

    California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (June 3)

    Today in SCV History (June 3)

    12 hours ago
  • July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State

    July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State

    19 hours ago
  • Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases

    Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases

    20 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.