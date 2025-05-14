L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Seeks Commissioner

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is currently recruiting for a Commissioner.

The commission was established on Jan. 12, 2016, to improve public transparency and accountability with respect to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by making recommendations to the Los Angeles Board of Supervivsors, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the public. The commission provides robust opportunities for community engagement and ongoing analysis and oversight of the LASD’s policies, practices and procedures.

The commissioner has the primary responsibility of reviewing and analyzing LASD operational policies and procedures affecting the community, advocating for systemic change and obtaining community input and feedback on specific incidents involving use of force, detention conditions or other civil rights concerns regarding the LASD and conveying complaints, concerns and/or positive feedback to the L.A. County Sheriff and the Board of Supervisors, among other things.

Applicants are encouraged to apply by May 15, for first consideration. The filing for this recruitment will close on May 30.

If this sounds like the right position for you, please see the job description by visiting L.A. County Civic Opportunity.

