Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 23
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
L.A. County Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs
| Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
deputy gangs

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva (pictured) says he will not honor a subpoena from the county inspector general, suing to block the county from forcing him to sit down for an interview on what he knows about “deputy gangs” within the sheriff’s ranks.

Villanueva filed his petition Monday calling the subpoena “too broad, harassing” and said as the head of a government agency he’s not subject to depositions.

For months, Villanueva has sparred with L.A. County officials over his management of the sheriff’s department and the rampant complaints about secret deputy gangs wreaking havoc among the department and in communities they’re supposed to protect.

The shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado by two of Villanueva’s officers this past summer was the center of a probe and an autopsy report released without Villanueva’s permission confirmed Guardado had been shot in the back five times. Guardado’s parents say the officers who shot their son were members of a secret gang called the Executioners operating out of the Compton sheriff’s station.

Villanueva has been asked numerous times to respond to allegations that these gangs operate within the department. A Civilian Oversight Commission and a divided L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to explore how to remove Villanueva, who was elected to office in 2018.

This past March, L.A. County Inspector General Max Huntsman subpoenaed Villanueva for a 90-minute interview according to Villanueva’s 13-page request to quash the subpoena. The sheriff says he already answered questions about “deputy secret societies” from the Civilian Oversight Commission in December 2020 and again in January. Villanueva says he provided a video on the topic but did not receive any questions about it at that meeting.

“The purported justification for this new meeting is that the inspector general did not have an opportunity to speak with the sheriff directly at the COC meeting, to ‘obtain necessary information to provide the feedback you requested’ about the video, whatever that means,” Villanueva says in his petition.

Villanueva also says Huntsman said the California Department of Justice is investigating the department over the deputy gangs issue and the commission received a detailed report from Loyola Law School Center for Juvenile Law & Policy about the same situation.

But Villanueva bristles at the tactics used by Huntsman’s office.

“Rather than use a less intrusive means of obtaining information, such as a series of questions or interviewing lower legal sheriff personnel who are involved in the day-to-day implementation of the policies and practices of the sheriff’s department, the inspector general is leap-frogging right to the top and threatening Sheriff Villanueva that ‘any statement you make during our meeting may be used in a future criminal proceeding against you,’” Villanueva says.

The sheriff says Huntsman’s office needs to show compelling reasons for the deposition and there should be limitations on the questions. Because he is the head of an agency, Villanueva says he generally would not be subject to a deposition, which should only be granted under “extraordinary circumstances.”

“In addressing the ‘extraordinary circumstances’ factor, courts look to whether no other person possesses the information in question, such as ‘lower-ranking members’ of the sheriff’s department or his administration, and whether “such information may not be obtained by other means,” Villanueva says in his petition.

“Thus far, the inspector general has refused any less intrusive methods or sources for the information he seeks, and has dismissively stated it will simply be ‘inefficient to use written questions.”

In an email, Huntsman said he has not seen Villanueva’s petition and pointed to a December 2020 report from his office outlining misconduct claims against the sheriff’s department.

Villanueva is represented by Linda Savitt from Ballard Rosenberg Golper Savitt.

— By Nathan Solis, CNS
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
Monday, Mar 22, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 9 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 516 new cases countywide of COVID-19, with 27,017 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
Monday, Mar 22, 2021
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 9 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 516 new cases countywide of COVID-19, with 27,017 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
COC Women’s Golf Earns CCCAA Scholar Team Award
The 2019 state championship College of the Canyons women's golf team has been named a 2019-20 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Scholar Team Award winner.
COC Women’s Golf Earns CCCAA Scholar Team Award
County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Director Danny Ubario to the position of Chief Deputy Director.
County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director
March 31: JCI Santa Clarita Virtual Workshop Presented by Christian Dadulak
Join JCI Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 PM, on Zoom for its financial wellness workshop presented by JCI Member and this year's Vice President of Community, Christian Dadulak.
March 31: JCI Santa Clarita Virtual Workshop Presented by Christian Dadulak
Vector Control Offers Tips on Mosquito-Proofing Rain Barrels, Water Conservation
As Southern California residents, water conservation is part of our lifestyle and rain barrels are an easy way to capture rainwater for future use
Vector Control Offers Tips on Mosquito-Proofing Rain Barrels, Water Conservation
SCV Jewish Community Readies for Passover Events
Leaders of the Santa Clarita Valley Jewish community have said their congregants are always excited to celebrate Passover, but also noted this year’s March 27 celebration will have particularly special meaning due to COVID-19.
SCV Jewish Community Readies for Passover Events
L.A. County Encouraging Public Input on Rural Parks, Recreation Needs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to participate in a community engagement and outreach process to help inform future planning and funding allocation to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
L.A. County Encouraging Public Input on Rural Parks, Recreation Needs
Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council
Two proposed developments recommended for approval by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission last month will be before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.
Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
March 22: Bridge to Home Virtual Ribbon Cutting, Capital Campaign Launch Event
Bridge to Home officials have announced plans to launch a community-wide capital campaign with a virtual ribbon-cutting event on March 22, 2021 at 12 p.m.
March 22: Bridge to Home Virtual Ribbon Cutting, Capital Campaign Launch Event
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Staff Facing Potential Layoffs Amid Decline in Enrollment Across SCV School Districts
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley endured an ever-changing school year that included sudden classroom-setting changes, cancelation of events and now a significant decrease in student enrollment — which has led to some teachers receiving notices about potential layoffs if the funding situation doesn’t improve.
Staff Facing Potential Layoffs Amid Decline in Enrollment Across SCV School Districts
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
$6 Billion in Reopening and Expanded Learning Funding for TK-12 Schools Now Available
The California Department of Education (CDE) today has posted estimated local education agency (LEA) allocations from the $6.6 billion made available as part of the Assembly Bill (AB 86) COVID-19 relief package. The funding provided by AB 86 will accelerate the safe return to in-person instruction across California and provide schools the resources to expand academic, mental health and social-emotional supports, including over the summer.
$6 Billion in Reopening and Expanded Learning Funding for TK-12 Schools Now Available
Mental Health Services Act 3-Year Plan Up for Public Comment and Review
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is opening a public review and comment period for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2021/2022 to 2023/2024.
Mental Health Services Act 3-Year Plan Up for Public Comment and Review
State Board of Education Approves Historic Ethnic Studies Guidance for High Schools
California is now the first state in the nation to offer a statewide ethnic studies model for educators after the California State Board of Education on Thursday approved guidance to assist local high schools in developing ethnic studies courses.
State Board of Education Approves Historic Ethnic Studies Guidance for High Schools
Holly Schroeder elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors
Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
Holly Schroeder elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors
April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is set to host its 37th Annual Teacher Tribute on Friday, April 30 to honor the 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year.
April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute
30-Day Public Comment Period Open for Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Study Goals and Priorities Draft
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study team on March 18 released a set of draft Health Study Goals and Priorities for public review and comment.
30-Day Public Comment Period Open for Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Study Goals and Priorities Draft
