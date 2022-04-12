L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Transit Services Bureau is closely monitoring the events surrounding the Brooklyn, New York subway shootings on Tuesday morning, April 12. The department has issued the following press release:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those effected by this senseless act. We remain vigilant and are deploying our resources to keep everyone safe. We continue to work closely with Metro and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to stay on top of this fluid situation.

Although we have no specific threat(s) to Metro nor Los Angeles transit, we remain in a heightened state of deployment.

Our Explosives Detection K9 teams, Special Assignment Unit, Team Leader Deputies and Commuter Enhancement Teams are deployed throughout our areas of responsibility.

Our field patrol units have been briefed on the situation in New York and are on high visibility patrol throughout the Metro System.

We remind our Metro patrons and the public they are our best sources of timely, relevant, information. If you “See Something” on the transit system that doesn’t look right to you, “Say Something” by calling the Metro Transit Safety and Security line at (888) 950-SAFE (7233), or you can download the newly updated LA Metro Transit Watch App to report crime or any problems from your smartphone. Remember, if you see crime in progress or any other emergency, dial 9-1-1.”

