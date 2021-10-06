header image

2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Grant From the Office of Traffic Safety
| Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.

“Impairment, speeding, and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Robert Hill said. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads,”

The $1,843,645.00 grant will pay for additional enforcement measures, including:

– DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

– Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

– Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

– Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

– Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.

The grant program will run through September 2022.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
