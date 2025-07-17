header image

July 17
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Begins to Enforce ‘No Touch’ Phone Law
| Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Distracted Driving

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that California’s “No Touch” Phone Law is officially in effect.

It is now illegal to hold a phone while driving, whether or not it’s in use. Simply holding the device is a violation.

California Vehicle Code 23123.5 strictly prohibits drivers from physically handling phones while driving.

Drivers may use their phones if the device is mounted on the dashboard or windshield and all interactions are made via voice commands, a single tap or swipe.

If using a phone for GPS or music it must still be mounted and used hands-free. Holding the phone at any time is not permitted—even for quick adjustments.

Please stay off the phone while driving and stay alert.
July 19: Summer Nights Party at the Paseo Club
The Paseo Club will host its Summer Nights Party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 19.
Schiavo’s Legislation Moves Forward in the State Senate
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that more than a dozen bills from her 2025 legislative package are advancing through the State Senate.
Aug. 9: Back to School Bash at Valencia Town Center
Valencia Town Center will host its Back to School Bash, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at the lower level of the mall near H&M.
Fall Interns Sought for Whitesides’ California, Washington D.C. Offices
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is now recruiting for fall interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. and California offices. Whitesides represents the CA-27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party
There is nothing quite like a Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall. As the sun sets, Main Street comes alive with twinkling lights stretching overhead, lively music filling the air, along with laughter and conversations flowing amongst families and friends.
July 26: Summer Reading Finale
Join the Santa Clarita Public Library for the Summer Reading Finale on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Branch. Celebrate a summer of reading and adventure with live performers, music, crafts, story time and more.
Aug 7: SCV Chamber Announces Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the achievements and impact of Black entrepreneurs in the Santa Clarita Valley community will take place Thursday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts.
July 19-20: ‘The Addams Family young@part’ On Stage at the CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s Summer STARS program will be performing the hit Broadway comedy, "The Addams Family young@part" July 19-20.
Santa Clarita Public Library Is Making Passport Appointments Easier
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to share that booking a passport appointment is now easier than ever.
SCV Chamber Members Honored in the Valley 200
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that several of its member businesses and community leaders have been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Inside the Valley 200.
City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur
City of Santa Clarita Mayor, Bill Miranda, has issued an official statement regarding the passing of Grace Community Church's Pastor John MacArthur. 
July 29: FYI Holds Summer ‘Healthy Meals’ Cooking Classes
 Fostering Youth Independence has held two summer “Healthy Meals” cooking classes for local foster youth, the first program of its kind in Santa Clarita.
Whitesides Secures Legislative Wins for CA-27
Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) secured several key wins for California’s 27th District in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, bringing critical federal funding home that will help lower the cost of housing, create local jobs, support education and workforce development programs, and improve wildfire response capabilities.
July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis
In honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, and in the spirit of his unwavering call to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," will be held on Thursday, July 17. members of Indivisible CA27 and local faith leaders have come together to organize a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," on Thursday, July 17.
July 25-Aug. 10: ‘Stupid *** Bird’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Theatre Extempore has announced its inaugural full-length production, "Stupid F***ing Bird," running from July 25 through Aug. 10 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall as part of the 2025 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
Four Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations have received more than $25,000 in Los Angeles County Arts Grants from the Organizational Grant Program funds.
