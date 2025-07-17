L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Begins to Enforce ‘No Touch’ Phone Law

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that California’s “No Touch” Phone Law is officially in effect.

It is now illegal to hold a phone while driving, whether or not it’s in use. Simply holding the device is a violation.

California Vehicle Code 23123.5 strictly prohibits drivers from physically handling phones while driving.

Drivers may use their phones if the device is mounted on the dashboard or windshield and all interactions are made via voice commands, a single tap or swipe.

If using a phone for GPS or music it must still be mounted and used hands-free. Holding the phone at any time is not permitted—even for quick adjustments.

Please stay off the phone while driving and stay alert.

