L.A. County Small Businesses Can Now Apply for Disaster Assistance Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to California small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Offering support and disaster relief is a critical government function,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “The devastating economic impact of COVID-19 is palpable. There is a great need for economic support during the coronavirus disaster, and SBA federal disaster loans are an excellent resource for small business owners.”

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 16, 2020.

For information about Coronavirus, visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/.

For information about available SBA resources and services, visit: SBA.gov/coronavirus.

Federal Communication Commission rules under Section 255 of the Communications Act require telecommunications service providers to make their products and services accessible to people with disabilities, if such access is readily achievable. Where access is not readily achievable, service providers must make their devices and services compatible with peripheral devices and specialized customer premises equipment that are commonly used by people with disabilities, if such compatibility is readily available.