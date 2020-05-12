L.A. County Sneek Peek: Phase I of Planned Beach Re-Opening

An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday's Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.
To aid Santa Clarita Valley families who have been impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may drop off donations of food and necessities for the Child and Family Center at the RE/MAX of Valencia office on Friday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m.
In a letter to Congressional leadership Monday, governors and legislative leaders from five western states requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The May 12 special election for California’s 25th Congressional District lacks a clear front-runner as voters in the swing district north of Los Angeles consider which party receives the praise, or blame, for recovery efforts during an economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday's Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.