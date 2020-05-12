L.A. County Sneek Peek: Phase I of Planned Beach Re-Opening

The first phase of planned beach re-openings in Los Angeles County could begin as soon as this Wednesday, May 13, county officials said Monday.

To prepare residents for the reopening of county beaches, officials offered an overview of what they say will likely be L.A. County’s beach rules in Phase I:

* Only individual or family exercises and activities will be allowed, such as walking, running, swimming or surfing.

* Face coverings will be required out of the water & around others.

* Six feet (or more) of physical distancing will be required between individuals outside of the same household.

* NO: sunbathing, chairs, canopies, coolers, picknicking, sitting or lying on the sand.

* NO Biking: bike paths, piers & boardwalks remain closed.

* NO: group sports (such as Volleyball), gatherings or events.

* If you or people you live with are sick, stay home.

* Those violating beach rules may be fined or penalized.

While L.A. County’s beaches remain closed, we do want to make sure you know just what to do when the time comes for them to reopen.

To stay on top of all beach closures and re-opening updates, visit beaches.lacounty.gov or follow the Department of Beaches & Harbors on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.