L.A. County Spring Parks After Dark Returns

The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Spring Parks After Dark season with free family art and cultural activities at 33 park locations, including Santa Clarita.

From now through Saturday, April 26, 6-9 p.m., the community is invited to join evenings filled with family entertainment events on Thursdays and live music from local bands on Saturdays along with many other free activities for all ages to enjoy.

Since L.A. County Parks Spring Parks After Dark program is designed to serve the local community surrounding each park, to get listings of specific programming and concerts, please call local park staff directly. To find a local park, please visit: parks.lacounty.gov/park-search-2/.

Select locations will offer family experiences on Thursday nights, ranging from movie nights, color runs with DJs, foam parties, silent parties, themed events, skate jams, wellness events or a family relay competition. These activities focus on family-friendly fun at no cost.

In addition, each park will offer specific activities for teens and older adult communities. For example, all 16 Our SPOT Teen Centers will extend their hours during that park’s Spring PAD events. Instead of closing at 7 p.m., sites will remain open until PAD ends at 9 p.m. This ensures that teens have a dedicated space throughout the PAD event. Teen activities will include:

Interactive gaming stations

Creative arts workshops

Photo booth with props

Karaoke challenge

Glow-in-the-dark games

Mini sports tournaments

DIY craft stations

Inflatable obstacle course

Food challenge station

DIY streetwear workshop

Pop culture trivia night

Laser tag or nerf arena

Augmented reality scavenger hunt

Some sites will offer senior programming, such as bird house crafting, a farmers market, candle making, sports activities, pottery, painting, potting, and cooking classes, and a casino night at the following Santa Clarita park:

Val Verde Community Regional Park

All activities are free to the public, and so is the food and beverages. L.A. County Parks is thrilled to invite local communities to come relax and enjoy a few nights of fun, to recharge and connect with its neighbors. For more information on Spring PAD, visit parks.lacounty.gov/springpad. Events are free with no registration required.

