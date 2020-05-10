[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 10
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
Sunday, May 10, 2020

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 484 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.

 

Local breakdown

City of Santa Clarita: 484

Castaic (includes Pitchess Detention Center and NCCF): 172

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 28

Stevenson Ranch: 23

Acton: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion): 6

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 4

Val Verde: 4

Agua Dulce: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

 

la county wednesday april 8Among the new fatalities across the county, 12 people who died were over the age of 65 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Ten people had underlying health conditions including nine people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

Overall to date, 92 percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,412 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, four cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,410 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (17% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 245,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

“Each day, we report these numbers knowing that there are people who are grieving their loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19. To all of you, we are so deeply sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we begin our recovery journey, we are grateful for all you have done to get us to this point. More than ever, we all need to continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, and to, most importantly, save lives.”

Public Health issued a five-stage roadmap to recovery that describes a phased approach to slowly relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order and a reopening process for certain business sectors. Currently, LA County is in phase two which allows florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup only. Car dealership showrooms can reopen with appropriate physical distancing and infection control measures. Trails and golf courses can also open, but pro shops remain closed to public entry and may be open for curbside pickup only. Everyone must continue to adhere to physical distancing measures and use cloth face coverings. Later in the coming week, additional restrictions may be lifted to include other retailers, manufacturers, and recreational facilities.

The next three stages of the roadmap to recovery include the potential opening in phases to include higher-risk institutions and businesses such as movie theaters, schools, colleges and universities, followed later by conventions and spectator events, and finally to normal operations for all sectors. Each sector will have reopening protocols that must be adhered to. Until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure the slow of spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

 
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid

Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
Sunday, May 10, 2020
The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV

L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
Saturday, May 9, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions

Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
Saturday, May 9, 2020
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Saturday, May 9, 2020
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing.
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths from COVID-19. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases and 38 deaths statewide.
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
California has had 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,678 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
Two brush fires near Santa Clarita Valley freeways broke out within minutes of one another Saturday afternoon.
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
When Dr. Robert Lewis took up the CEO position at School Day Cafe last December, he did so wanting a challenge.
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
