L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 484 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.

Local breakdown

City of Santa Clarita: 484

Castaic (includes Pitchess Detention Center and NCCF): 172

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 28

Stevenson Ranch: 23

Acton: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion): 6

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 4

Val Verde: 4

Agua Dulce: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Among the new fatalities across the county, 12 people who died were over the age of 65 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Ten people had underlying health conditions including nine people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

Overall to date, 92 percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,412 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, four cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,410 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (17% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 245,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

“Each day, we report these numbers knowing that there are people who are grieving their loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19. To all of you, we are so deeply sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we begin our recovery journey, we are grateful for all you have done to get us to this point. More than ever, we all need to continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, and to, most importantly, save lives.”

Public Health issued a five-stage roadmap to recovery that describes a phased approach to slowly relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order and a reopening process for certain business sectors. Currently, LA County is in phase two which allows florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup only. Car dealership showrooms can reopen with appropriate physical distancing and infection control measures. Trails and golf courses can also open, but pro shops remain closed to public entry and may be open for curbside pickup only. Everyone must continue to adhere to physical distancing measures and use cloth face coverings. Later in the coming week, additional restrictions may be lifted to include other retailers, manufacturers, and recreational facilities.

The next three stages of the roadmap to recovery include the potential opening in phases to include higher-risk institutions and businesses such as movie theaters, schools, colleges and universities, followed later by conventions and spectator events, and finally to normal operations for all sectors. Each sector will have reopening protocols that must be adhered to. Until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure the slow of spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.