Supes Approve $20K Reward in Murder of CalArts Student

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Menghan Zhuang in Santa Clarita.

Zhuang, a student at California Institute of the Arts, was murdered on Feb. 4, at the Vistas condominium complex. She sustained extreme injuries to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Menghan’s young life and bright future ended too soon in a brutal and tragic manner,” said Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “Her family, friends, and loved ones have been left to carry the terrible weight of her absence for the rest of their lives. I’m hopeful this $20,000 reward encourages someone to step forward and help identify who is responsible for this heinous crime. Menghan’s loved ones and the community at large deserve justice. I am committed to doing everything in my power to make that happen.”

Law enforcement investigators have shared there was an unknown male who was seen in the area of the victim’s condominium.

Anyone with information about this case can anonymously contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Tips and information can also be reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau by dialing (323) 890-5500 and speaking with Detective John Duncan.

