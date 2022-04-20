L.A. County Supervisors Take Steps to Prevent Drug Overdoses in Jails

In an effort to mitigate inmate deaths due to drug overdoses, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion that calls for more proactive prevention strategies.
The motion was introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, after seeing a rise in narcotics use in inmates.
“Our role as County leaders is to look out for the safety and well-being of all our County residents, and that includes individuals in our jails,” said Supervisor Barger. “It is unacceptable to ignore the loss of life in what should be a highly regulated and secure environment. We need to have the necessary resources and tools to keep drugs out of our jails.”
“The rise of overdoses in our jail system is alarming,” Supervisor Hahn stated. “The quick administration of NARCAN has saved lives, but we need to develop new strategies to prevent these deadly narcotics from ending up in our jails.”
The motion approved by the Board of Supervisors references a 2021 study by the Department of Justice that found drug related deaths in jails have risen by 623% nationally. County executives and the Sheriff’s Department have 60 days to present the Board with recommendations to prevent the presence of drugs in jails.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths with 867 new positive cases and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,884, county case totals to 2,854,567 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,862 since March of 2020. There are 226 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The California Department of Transportation announces a long-term closure of the westbound State Route 118 (SR-118) Reseda Boulevard off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge for drainage work.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement after L.A. County’s Chief Executive Officer presented a $38.5 billion budget proposal to the Board of Supervisors. The recommended budget for fiscal year 2022-23 gets a number of things right. The $12M to fund an additional Sheriff’s academy is an investment in creating a new generation of deputies and protecting public safety.
For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
The search for blood donors continues as blood banks all over the country experience one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. In hopes of encouraging the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its Second Annual Community Blood Drive on Saturday, April 23.
Are you a fan of old Western history and crime? On Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, you are invited to a free event with J.R Sanders, a local author who has stories based in Santa Clarita.
The 37th Women in Service Celebration will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. The event will honor 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
The SCV Potters will hold a Spring Pottery Sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find one-of-a-kind items for Spring, Mother's Day, gifts and for yourself. The event will feature multiple potters. This is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning death of two juveniles in Lake Hughes. The incident was reported Monday, April 18, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., near the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 21 new deaths, 829 new positive cases for Monday countrywide, 1,012 cases for Sunday and 1,510 cases for Saturday, with 122 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,872, county case totals to 2,853,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,834 since March of 2020. There are 221 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Santa Clarita Artists Association has cancelled the April 18 oil painting demo with Annie Hoffman and will reschedule the event on Oct. 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
