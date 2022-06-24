header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
97°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 26
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
L.A. County Supervisors to Continue Virtual Meetings
| Friday, Jun 24, 2022
LA County Board of Supes

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced that with the county remaining in the “medium” COVID-19 community transmission level, Board meetings will remain virtual until the transmission level drops to “low” and remains at that level for seven days.

“I am eager along with our constituents to return to in-person Board meetings. In order to do this we must ensure that the Board’s actions do not further spread Covid-19 and cause us to increase transmission. Given the current level of spread, delaying the return to in-person meetings until the transmission level reaches low for at least a week is necessary for public safety,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly J. Mitchell.

Public comment will continue to be available telephonically.

Residents can visit the L.A. County Supervisors website for all upcoming scheduled Board virtual meetings.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains at Medium Community Level

Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains at Medium Community Level
Friday, Jun 24, 2022
FULL STORY...

Public Health Confirms Community Transmission of Monkeypox in L.A. County

Public Health Confirms Community Transmission of Monkeypox in L.A. County
Friday, Jun 24, 2022
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby to Retire

L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby to Retire
Friday, Jun 24, 2022
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Supervisors to Continue Virtual Meetings

L.A. County Supervisors to Continue Virtual Meetings
Friday, Jun 24, 2022
FULL STORY...

Ride Metrolink for $10 with Weekend Day Pass; $15 Summer Day Pass

Ride Metrolink for $10 with Weekend Day Pass; $15 Summer Day Pass
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: