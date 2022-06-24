L.A. County Supervisors to Continue Virtual Meetings

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced that with the county remaining in the “medium” COVID-19 community transmission level, Board meetings will remain virtual until the transmission level drops to “low” and remains at that level for seven days.

“I am eager along with our constituents to return to in-person Board meetings. In order to do this we must ensure that the Board’s actions do not further spread Covid-19 and cause us to increase transmission. Given the current level of spread, delaying the return to in-person meetings until the transmission level reaches low for at least a week is necessary for public safety,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly J. Mitchell.

Public comment will continue to be available telephonically.

Residents can visit the L.A. County Supervisors website for all upcoming scheduled Board virtual meetings.

