Supes Unanimously Approve Day of Mourning for Late President Jimmy Carter

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, as a Day of Mourning in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.

Aligning with President Biden’s proclamation of a National Day of Mourning, Los Angeles County will pause to reflect on President Carter’s enduring contributions.

The closure of non-emergency County offices on Jan. 9 will allow employees and residents to honor his memory and legacy while ensuring essential services remain uninterrupted to meet the needs of our communities.

“President Carter exemplified the highest ideals of leadership, dedicating his life to promoting global peace, uplifting the marginalized, and fostering hope through humanitarian efforts,” stated Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “His life set a standard for integrity and service that continues to inspire. Today’s unanimous vote to declare a Day of Mourning demonstrates our shared commitment to paying tribute to a leader who embodied values we hold dear—compassion and service.”

“President Jimmy Carter led our country compassionately and with a kindness that championed human rights and made significant strides in environmental justice and education. His values reflected the very best of humanity,” said Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis. “We dedicate Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 as a Day of Mourning in his honor. May we reflect on his long and fulfilling lifetime and tremendous career in public service with admiration and pride, and as a resounding collective commitment to uplift peace and prosperity for our country.”

President Carter’s National Funeral Service will take place on Jan. 9 in Washington D.C. at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

