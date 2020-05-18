L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.

The Supervisors also in their May 12 virtual meeting updated the moratorium to clarify that commercial protections are intended for small businesses.

Multi-national companies and publicly traded businesses are exempt from the county’s emergency tenant protection policies.

In March, the Board of Supervisors put in place an eviction moratorium that prevents both residential and commercial tenants in L.A. County from being evicted for not paying their rent​, for no-fault reasons, and other violations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

