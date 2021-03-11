Graders were captured in an aerial shot of Newhall Ranch in March 2018. The development is now known as the Valencia project. | Photo: Austin Dave / The Signal.

L.A. County Supes OK Valencia Project Updates

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 11, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved motions Tuesday related to the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community located west of Interstate 5.

The Valencia project is planned to consist of approximately 25,000 dwelling units, 13 million square feet of commercial, industrial and other non-residential uses, and 10,000 acres of protected open space.

In addition, the community is expected to include public facilities, such as park and recreation facilities, road and bridge improvements, landscaping, storm drains, as well as sewer and water improvements.

The board unanimously approved a motion related to the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which is set to service the infrastructure of the Valencia project.

This motion approved the $118,224.38 the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District has spent for operations, maintenance, and capital projects from October through December 2020, as well as a recommended change in the wastewater service charge, which is reported yearly and collected via a homeowner’s property tax.

The current service charge rate per single-family home is $54.72 per month, or $656.60 per year, and is set to increase to $56.36 per month, or $676.30 per year for the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the district’s report, which is determined by the number of dwellings and is likely to increase as more of the community is developed.

The Board of Supervisors also unanimously approved the formation of two new Mello-Roos, or community facilities districts, to establish a special tax to finance infrastructure improvements and services for the Valencia project.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...