L.A. County Surpasses 10,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases for the First Time; Hospitalizations Continue to Surge

L.A. County shattered the previous record for the highest daily number of new cases on Sunday by surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 cases reported in a day.
Nearly every day this week the county surpassed all-time highs for the daily number of new cases and the number of people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
– 10,528 new COVID-19 cases (449,851cases to date)
– 23 new deaths due to COVID-19 (7,909 deaths to date)
– 2,855 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
– 23% are in the ICU
– 10.3% staffed adult ICU capacity remaining in the Southern California Region
– More than 3,900,000 individuals tested; 11% of all people tested positive
Starting at mid-night today, L.A. County residents will need to adhere to the State’s Regional Stay At Home Order. Residents should remain at their homes and with members of their household as much as possible. Even if you don’t feel sick, being around people outside your household is extremely risky. Avoid doing any activities that are not essential. Always wear a face covering whenever outside your home, keep your distance from others not in your household, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. Individuals with underlying health conditions and those that are older should remain in their home and not be around others unless seeking routine or essential health care. Please contact your health care provider to schedule essential care, as these services remain open and can be utilized safely. If you are having difficulty breathing, go to an emergency room or call 911.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
– COVID-19 Daily Data (cases, deaths, testing, testing positivity rate, mortality rate, and hospitalizations)
– Gender, Age, Race/Ethnicity and City/Community Cases and Deaths
– Recovery Metrics
– Contract Tracing Metrics
– Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics
– Citations due to Health Officer Order Noncompliance
Outbreaks:
– Residential Congregate Sessions
– Non-Residential Settings
– Homeless Service Settings
– Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 27 new deaths and 8,086 new cases countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths and Public Health officials urged full compliance with safety measures to slow the surge.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge and ICU capacity declines below 15% in Los Angeles County and across the Southern California Region, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been modified to align with the State Regional Stay Home Order to prevent crowding and mingling among non-household members and overwhelming our healthcare system.
Gusty Santa Ana wind, low humidity, and warm temperatures have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory and a red flag warning for the Santa Clarita Valley, and most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session via Zoom video conferencing, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m, followed immediately by a Pathways Session at 4:00 p.m., with a business meeting thereafter.
In an effort to stave off the potentially devastating effects of an increasingly warmer climate on the Mojave Desert’s distinctive Joshua trees, California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder will be spending part of the spring semester collecting tissue samples from 300 trees across the desert.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative recently received a $15,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund that will help the nonprofit group continue its operations.
A study released Monday found that the California's 2018 wildfire season cost $150 billion in economic losses — roughly 0.7% of the gross domestic product of the United States — a staggering number amid numerous wildfires that have popped up since then.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in a day with 8,860 new cases and 2,668 people currently hospitalized.
As Los Angeles County hurtles to another severe stay-at-home lockdown due to a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, attorneys and renters want eviction trials and other court hearings to be put on hold because they say courtrooms are too crowded.
Citing COVID-19 related health and safety concerns posed to student-athletes, coaches, and support staff, College of the Canyons teams will not participate in the upcoming California Community College Athletic Association Spring I 2021 season.
Cheryl Anne “Cheri” Fleming, 69, of Valencia, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, following a brief illness resulting from a brain aneurysm.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is working to swiftly resolve technical issues that have temporarily downed the "Keep L.A. County Dining" program application portal, which saw a surge of thousands of applicants.
