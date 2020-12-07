L.A. County Surpasses 10,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases for the First Time; Hospitalizations Continue to Surge

L.A. County shattered the previous record for the highest daily number of new cases on Sunday by surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 cases reported in a day.

Nearly every day this week the county surpassed all-time highs for the daily number of new cases and the number of people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

– 10,528 new COVID-19 cases (449,851cases to date)

– 23 new deaths due to COVID-19 (7,909 deaths to date)

– 2,855 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

– 23% are in the ICU

– 10.3% staffed adult ICU capacity remaining in the Southern California Region

– More than 3,900,000 individuals tested; 11% of all people tested positive

Starting at mid-night today, L.A. County residents will need to adhere to the State’s Regional Stay At Home Order. Residents should remain at their homes and with members of their household as much as possible. Even if you don’t feel sick, being around people outside your household is extremely risky. Avoid doing any activities that are not essential. Always wear a face covering whenever outside your home, keep your distance from others not in your household, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. Individuals with underlying health conditions and those that are older should remain in their home and not be around others unless seeking routine or essential health care. Please contact your health care provider to schedule essential care, as these services remain open and can be utilized safely. If you are having difficulty breathing, go to an emergency room or call 911.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

– COVID-19 Daily Data (cases, deaths, testing, testing positivity rate, mortality rate, and hospitalizations)

– Gender, Age, Race/Ethnicity and City/Community Cases and Deaths

– Recovery Metrics

– Contract Tracing Metrics

– Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

– Citations due to Health Officer Order Noncompliance

Outbreaks:

– Residential Congregate Sessions

– Non-Residential Settings

– Homeless Service Settings

– Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1