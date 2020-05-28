schools reopening plan

L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan

Uploaded: , Wednesday, May 27, 2020

By Press Release

A task force led by the Los Angeles County Office of Education on Wednesday released a schools reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the physical closure in March of all K-12 campuses in the region.

The group involves 25 district superintendents and leaders from across the county who worked alongside LACOE subject-matter experts to develop the framework. It is intended as a guide for the region’s districts, charter schools and other education agencies, which serve some two million students, in making local decisions about how best to reopen schools this fall in collaboration with their diverse stakeholders and communities.

“I am grateful to the extraordinary team of education leaders who volunteered their expertise. In a short time, we have a developed a comprehensive planning tool covering all aspects of school operations,” said LACOE Superintendent Debra Duardo, head of the nation’s largest regional education agency.

While plans to reopen schools will look different across the 80 districts, Duardo said the top priorities for all must be the health and safety of students and staff guided by public health directives.

The framework focuses on five areas for districts to consider when planning for the 2020-21 school year: high-quality instruction, health and safety, social-emotional support systems, family and community engagement and operations such as budget and facilities. Detailed considerations for each area, a decision tree, recommendations, templates and resources are offered.

Instructional options explored include traditional classroom, distance-learning or a combination with social distancing measures in place. Districts are urged to strive for transparency and engage stakeholders throughout the planning process.

“While the crisis has shown that our school communities are flexible and innovative, it also has created and exacerbated educational inequities that must be addressed,” Duardo said. “We know schools will need additional resources to become better equipped and skilled at remote learning, address learning loss, implement vital health and safety protocols and support mental health and wellness.”

She added, “We are operating under the cloud of massive budget cuts and uncertainty about the pandemic. Schools are going to face extraordinary challenges in ensuring the safe physical reopening of campuses. Nonetheless, we must have plans in place while advocating for adequate funding for public education that is critical to California’s future.”

View the webpage Los Angeles County Schools: Rising to the Challenge of COVID-19—A Planning Framework for the 2021 School Year.

Download an overview/summary of the framework here.

No Comments for : L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan

    L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan

    27 mins ago
  • Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget

    Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget

    48 mins ago
  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; 100K Dead in United States

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; 100K Dead in United States

    2 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    3 hours ago
  • Mother Nature’s Vote | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Mother Nature’s Vote | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    4 hours ago
  • Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations

    Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations

    4 hours ago
  • California, 22 More States Sue Feds Over Vehicle Emissions Rollback

    California, 22 More States Sue Feds Over Vehicle Emissions Rollback

    6 hours ago
  • Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards

    Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards

    7 hours ago
  • DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday

    DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday

    7 hours ago
  • L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors

    L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.