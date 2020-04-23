L.A. County Thursday: 17,508 Cases, 797 Deaths; At Least 348 SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of COVID-19. Fifty-one people who died were over the age of 65; 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Fifty-one people had underlying health conditions including 40 people over the age of 65, nine people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and two people between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

Of the at least 348 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 283

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 21

Stevenson Ranch: 16

Castaic: 16

Acton: 8

Agua Dulce: 1 to 4

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 1 to 4

Bouquet Canyon (unincorporated portion): 0

Val Verde: 1 to 4

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1-4

Due to health privacy laws, the county does not report exact numbers of cases in communities with a population under 25,000 until there are 5 or more cases.

Henry Mayo Update

Of the 550 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 108 tested positive, 442w ere negative, 5 are pending and 23 patients are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.

Other discrepancies in the numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, he said.

The number of discharged COVID-19 patients is now 30, he said. There have been three deaths at the hospital to date.

To date, Public Health has identified 17,508 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 797 deaths. Eighty-nine percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 716 people (96 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 15% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, eight cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. As of today, 4,053 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for almost 99,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

High temperatures have been forecast for many areas throughout L.A. County. As the Safer at Home Order remains in effect, Public Health would like to remind everyone that precautions should be taken to avoid heat-related illness, especially by older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition, among others, who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperatures:

– Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen.

– Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and bring a hat or umbrella with you.

– Cars get very hot. Don’t leave children or pets in cars, and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

– Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.

– Check on those at risk, like the sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children.

– Avoid working out wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes; this means avoiding contact with others while you work out.

Public Health and County partners are planning on ways to safely open cooling centers if the need arises.

“So many in L.A. County are mourning people who have passed away from COVID-19. We are deeply sorry for your loss, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “COVID-19 is rapidly becoming one of the leading causes of death among LA County residents. On average, 44 people are dying each day from COVID-19. This is significantly higher than the five people who die each day from the flu and 31 people who die from coronary heart disease.”

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. Essential employees are required to wear cloth face coverings while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and businesses are required to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

For additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1