May 14
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills
Tiburcio Vasquez
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
| Thursday, May 14, 2020
LA County COVID-19 Cases

L.A. County COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 925 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 896 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Countywide, 35 people who died were over the age of 65 years old and 12 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Forty-three people had underlying health conditions including 32 people over the age of 65 years old and 11 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena and one death by the City of Long Beach.

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
Of the 896 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 549

Castaic: 253 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility)

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 30

Stevenson Ranch: 27

Val Verde: 12

Acton: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 6

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 4

Agua Dulce: 3

Elizabeth Lake 3

Henry Mayo Thursday Update
Numbers from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital were not released Thursday as the hospital has switched reporting of COVID-19 cases to once a week, on Wednesdays, spokesman Patrick Moody said.

As of Wednesday, May 13, of the 1,106 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 182 tested positive, 1,007 were negative, 28 were pending and 12 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care. Sixty-two COVID-19 patients have been discharged. The hospital confirmed 7 COVID-19 deaths to date.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, Moody said.

To date, Public Health has identified 35,329 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 1,709 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions and 40% were between 18 and 65 years old. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,573 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 24 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. As of today, 5,660 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (16% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,742 people who are currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for over 272,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many families who have lost their loved one to COVID-19. As we begin our recovery journey, we will need to shoulder the task of doing all we can to prevent many others from dying,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Enjoying our beautiful community and outdoor areas is one of the many wonderful things about living here in L.A. County, and our businesses and County Departments are working hard to put protocols into place so that these spaces can reopen safely. We will all need to closely follow the rules, including practicing physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings at all times, so that we don’t end up with significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths.”

A new Health Officer Order issued Wednesday replaced the previous Health Officer Order and allows for retailers and manufacturers, select recreational facilities and beaches to reopen. All retailers can reopen for curbside, door-side, outside pickup, or delivery only. Manufacturing and logistic businesses that supply retail businesses can also reopen. Before retail businesses, manufacturing and logistic businesses reopen, they are required to prepare, implement and post their plan for adhering to directives including distancing and infection control practices that protect both employees and customers. Select recreational facilities including golf courses, tennis courts, shooting and archery ranges, equestrian centers, bike parks, and community gardens can also reopen. Beaches are open for active recreation only including running, walking, swimming and surfing. Everyone must continue to practice physical distancing of at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when you are out and around people outside of your household all the time. This Order continues to require that specific higher-risk businesses remain closed and prohibits public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit.

Public Health will assess the activities allowed by the Order on an ongoing basis and modify the Order as appropriate. Currently, L.A. County is in Stage 2 of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

Best Protections
The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Interactive Dashboard
An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, which includes the Roadmap to Recovery, click here.

For additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.
