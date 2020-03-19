L.A. County Thursday: 40 New Cases, 231 Total, 2nd Death

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a second death and 40 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The death occurred in an individual in their 30’s with underlying health conditions from an unincorporated area outside of Pasadena. Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of an investigation.

To date, the Public Health Department has identified 231 cases across all areas in L.A. County, so everyone needs to practice social distancing and good public health hygiene.

Public Health is investigating these cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the individual’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “In these uncertain times, one thing is clear; the spread of COVID-19 is broad. Everyone should assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are imploring everyone who can, to stay home and stay safe.

Public Health issued a Health Officer Order to prohibit group events and gatherings, require social distancing measures and the closure of certain businesses, including bars, gyms, movie theaters and entertainment centers. The Order along with guidance can be found online: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/.

For more information and county updates regarding COVID-19, click here.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

– Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, and places where large groups of people congregate.

– Event organizers postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 50 or more until at least the end of March.

– For gatherings of less than 50 people, social distancing measures must be followed.

– Limit gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (people older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness) to no more than 10 people.

– This guidance does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services, including public transportation, airport travel or shopping.

– If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home and call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

– Exclude employees and visitors with any fever and/or respiratory infection symptoms and visitors with recent travel to any country or region with significant community transmission (including communities in the US) from all schools, businesses, and gatherings of any size.

– Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.

– Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/.

California Department of Public Health https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs /CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html.

World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus.

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichea lth.lacounty.gov.