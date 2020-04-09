L.A. County Thursday: 7,955 Cases, 223 Deaths; Min. 163 Cases in SCV

Map shows test orders placed through UCLA Health only.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new deaths and 425 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1,045 new cases. Sixteen people who died were over the age of 65 and seven between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.

A minimum of 163 cases have been reported, with at least 2 deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley. The breakdown of the reported cases is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 126

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 12

Stevenson Ranch: 10

Castaic: 7

Acton: 5

Agua Dulce: 1 to 4

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 1 to 4

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1-4

Due to health privacy laws, the county does not report exact numbers of cases in communities with a population under 25,000 until there are 5 or more cases.

Henry Mayo

Earlier, officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.

Hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed as of noon Thursday of the 382 persons tested to date, 60 were positive, 323 negative, 7 are pending and 17 are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, 2 more than Wednesday.

To date, Public Health has identified 7,955 cases across all areas of LA County, including 223 deaths. As of today, 1,894 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 38,400 individuals tested and 15% of people testing positive.

Clean cloth face coverings should be used anytime individuals will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill. The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wearing a face covering when out in the public and while procuring or providing essential services.

“(Tuesday’s) heartbreaking announcement of additional deaths related to COVID-19 is a reminder of the seriousness of the situation we are in as a community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones who have experienced these tragic losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Although our case numbers continue to rise along with the number of people who have died, the effectiveness of our collective effort to slow the spread are apparent. These actions, although immensely disruptive as they are, are very powerful in helping to prevent infections, and we need to keep up this difficult work to slow the spread of COVID-19 for the next few weeks. It’s a good idea to continue to plan for staying home as much as possible, including having food, medicine and other essential supplies delivered, and to check on the most vulnerable among us.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

– If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

