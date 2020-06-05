L.A. County to Dramatically Expand Access to Bail

Access to bail will dramatically expand as the result of a decision this week by the Public Defender Ricardo Garcia and Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui in partnership with The Bail Project to expand service to all courts in L.A. County.
The Bail Project, a national program, posts bonds on behalf of people in custody who cannot afford to pay, and then provides court reminders and transportation to ensure that they make their court dates.
The program also refers people to social services including homeless services, drug counseling, childcare, and many others. Until this week’s decision, The Bail Project was only available as a pilot project in Compton and Van Nuys. Of 136 bonds that have been posted as part of the pilot, 96% of the individuals have returned for their court appearances and 96% did NOT reoffend.
“This decision brings L.A. County into line with many progressive jurisdictions that have recognized there is no need for individuals to sit in jail cells simply because they are too poor to post bail,” said L.A. County Public Defender Ricardo Garcia.
“Expanding The Bail Project throughout the county means that thousands of defendants can avoid the damaging consequences of unnecessary incarceration while awaiting trial,” Garcia said. “Too many people lose jobs and homes while their families suffer simply because they are poor. During this pandemic, waiting for trial in jail can be a death sentence. No person should face these consequences, particularly not when they are charged with crimes after exercising their constitutional right to protest against police violence.”
Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui said: “I am particularly excited that this decision was made right now when we have so many people who participated in peaceful protests potentially being held in jail because the state’s ‘zero bail’ policy does not apply to them even though they are only charged with non-violent, non-serious offenses.
“This decision will allow us to offer many more men and women an opportunity to get on with their lives while also ensuring that they make their court dates. We can’t forget that we’re fighting two pandemics, racism and COVID-19. By reducing the jail population we’re helping reduce exposure to COVID-19 which is widespread in the jails and is even more serious and harmful to people of color.”
The Bail Project National Revolving Bail Fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who are legally presumed innocent, and whom a judge has deemed eligible for release before trial contingent on posting bail. Clients return home to their families and communities while awaiting their future court dates.
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement Thursday, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25 and subsequent protests nationwide including Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,005 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 131 more than reported Thursday.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
As a teenager, my father took me to Metropolitan State Mental Hospital several times, not for admission, but to learn how mental health affected his clients. Knowing my interest in medicine, he felt it was an opportunity to put my feet in someone else’s shoes.
A rumored protest in the Santa Clarita Valley became a reality Thursday, as an estimated 800 people marched, loudly chanting George Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” only to conclude serenely outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement Thursday, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25 and subsequent protests nationwide including Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita.
William S. Hart Union High School District sent an email to parents regarding a social media post by a former Saugus High School volunteer football coach, in which "target practice" was mentioned in reference to the Santa Clarita protest Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
In light of the peaceful protests we have seen today in our City, and in consultation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the City of Santa Clarita is rescinding the curfew for this evening. There will be no curfew tonight in #SantaClarita.
After several hundred protesters gathered for what had been a peaceful afternoon demonstration Thursday, law enforcement officials cleared a corner at Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway in response to a report of a possible safety hazard.
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.