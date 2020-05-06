L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.

The updated directive includes trails, golf courses, florists, car dealerships, and retailers that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods, and music.

The health order only allows curbside pickup while in-store shopping will still be on hold.

“I have been a strong advocate of reopening businesses, reuniting loved ones, and reconnecting community members, but know we must do so safely in partnership with our public health directives,” said Barger, who represents the county’s Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Through the new guidelines issued today, we are transitioning to become ‘Safer at Work’ and ‘Safer at Play’ and helping our residents to enjoy more of the outdoors and support retail establishments,” Barger said.

Workers and customers must maintain physical distancing, continue to wear face coverings, and rely on pickup and delivery during this phase. The selected businesses and areas are not based on what products are sold, but the ability to maintain safe distancing.

“Shortly after the Department of Public Health issued the ‘Safer at Home’ orders, we began working with our public health officials and local communities to plan how to cautiously and gradually reopen businesses and nature areas,” Supervisor Barger said. “The guidelines developed by the Department of Public Health provide an important first step for our gradual recovery.”

Los Angeles County’s decision aligns with Governor Gavin Newsom’s directive to begin easing restrictions across California.

“What’s best for other counties is not necessarily right for Los Angeles County, and as the most densely populated county in the State, our guidelines will certainly look different than others,” Barger said. “I appreciate our community’s continued understanding and graciousness as we navigate this constantly evolving issue.”

For the latest updates, visit COVID19.LACounty.gov.