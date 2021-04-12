The COVID-19 vaccination supersite at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, pictured on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, is set to close April 19. | Photo: Stephen K. Peeples / SCVTV.

L.A. County to Open Vaccination Sites at COC, in Palmdale; Magic Mountain Site to Close

College of the Canyons and Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center will begin operating as Los Angeles County-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in the northern part of the county starting Monday, April 19.

Both of those sites will replace Six Flags Magic Mountain, which has reopened theme park operations for California residents and will cease providing vaccinations on Sunday, April 18.

L.A. County is evolving its vaccination distribution strategy and shifting to community-based sites to increase accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccines. These new vaccination sites will centrally serve residents from both the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley communities.

The College of the Canyons and Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center vaccination sites will each have the ability to administer up to 2,000 vaccinations per day and will provide walk-up appointment options.

“I am incredibly grateful to Magic Mountain for their generosity and critical partnership as we provided the vaccine to thousands of residents at their mass vaccine distribution site,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, in a statement Monday.

“Ensuring equitable vaccine access for communities in the North County is a priority and I appreciate the collaboration between the county and our community partners, including Magic Mountain, to run efficient operations that support our monumental task of vaccinating our residents,” Barger said. “Moving forward, we are continuing to provide crucial vaccine accessibility for residents in both the Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys.”

“The partnership with Six Flags Magic Mountain has proven invaluable to the county’s vaccination efforts, as the site provided vaccine to so many residents living in our hardest-hit communities,” said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., MPH, MEd, Director of L.A. County Public Health. “We are forever grateful for their partnership, and are committed to providing vaccines to northern Los Angeles County residents through these two additional sites.”

“Six Flags Magic Mountain was there for the community when the county needed to quickly organize large-scale vaccination sites,” said Kevin McGowan, director of the L.A. County Office of Emergency Management. “We are grateful for their partnership and contribution in this unprecedented effort to protect our community and save lives.”

The vaccination site at Magic Mountain began operating in January. Approximately 129,000 vaccines have been administered at that site.

It is one of five large-scale vaccination sites operated by Los Angeles County.

The remaining large-scale sites operated by the county are:

* Pomona Fairplex in Pomona

* The Forum in Inglewood

* California State University, Northridge

* L.A. County Office of Education in Downey

In addition, two smaller-scale, walk-up sites are also operated by the County.

L.A. County residents are able to confirm their eligibility and make their vaccination appointments by visiting VaccinateLACounty.com.

