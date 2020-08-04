[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 4
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
| Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
daca dreamers

In response to the Department of Homeland Security’s recently released memorandum attacking the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to join in litigation or to file an amicus brief supporting California’s lawsuit, challenging the federal government’s actions to rescind DACA.

As a way to help protect the thousands of undocumented families that are without legal protection, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra seeks to urge other attorney generals to send letters encouraging the President to maintain the DACA initiative. This motion will direct L.A. County to support these efforts.

“Now, more than ever, we must be resolved to keep fighting on behalf of our immigrant communities, especially in the face of an administration that has continually attacked a community that is so vital to every facet of our country,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who authored the motion.

“Those who have relied on DACA for their livelihood and peace of mind need our help,” he said. “The contributions DACA recipients are making to our nation and county are immeasurable. The economic and human stakes are too high—they deserve and will have our continued support.”

Established by President Obama in 2012, DACA allows more than 700,000 immigrants to live and work in the United States legally even if they are undocumented. The program enables non-U.S. citizens who came to the U.S. as children and who meet several key guidelines, to remain in the country for two years.

Recipients of the program are eligible for work authorization and other benefits and are shielded from possible deportation. Youth impacted by DACA are often referred to as “Dreamers.”

“As our friends, colleagues, and members of our families, DREAMers play a defining role in the L.A. County’s rich civic, cultural, and economic life,” said L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs Executive Director Rigoberto Reyes.

“Our Office exists to help them and their families get access to available wraparound county services so they can continue investing their talent and effort to making our L.A. County the great home it is for us all,” Reyes said.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, the Trump Administration has indicated that it will once again attempt to revoke the initiative. In the memorandum issued on July 28, 2020, calls for a rejection of all initial requests for DACA program recipients and all pending and future applications for advance parole absent exceptional circumstances, and to shorten DACA program renewals to one-year periods.

UCLA Labor Center Director Kent Wong had this to say about the motion: “I wholeheartedly support the proposal before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to file an amicus brief in support of the continuation of DACA. DACA has benefited 800,000 immigrant youth throughout the country, including tens of thousands of Los Angeles county residents.

“DACA recipients continue to contribute immensely to our society, to our economy, and many are on the frontlines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wong said. “The Trump administration’s attack on DACA is immoral, unprincipled, and motivated by racial animus and political opportunism. Los Angeles celebrates the rich immigrant tradition that has made vast contributions to our communities over the generations, and we embrace the efforts to advance immigrant integration and to remove the structural barriers preventing immigrants from fully participating in our society.”

On June 15, 2012, the Obama Administration initiated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, providing temporary forbearance of removal and work authorization eligibility for undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children.

Since its inception, the DACA program has protected nearly 800,000 individuals, including tens of thousands of immigrants in Los Angeles County, from deportation. Donald Trump first attempted to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017, a move that would have stripped its beneficiaries of work permits and subjected them to deportation.

Recognizing the countless contributions that DACA program recipients have made to their communities, the U.S. Supreme Court concluded that the Trump Administration’s attempted rescission of the DACA program was unlawful.

“The county is committed to advancing the well-being of the thousands of DREAMers who call L.A. County their only home,” said Joseph M. Nicchitta, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.

“We partner in this effort with the County’s Board of Supervisors and my colleagues countywide to provide DREAMers with equitable access to support services to better their lives, whether they are business owners, workers, tenants, or consumers,” Nicchitta said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 1,901 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,500 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,247 in the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers

California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidance on youth sports and detailed the process for elementary schools to request a waiver to resume in-person instruction in counties on the state monitoring list, including Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection

Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
In response to Monday’s unanticipated announcement that the 2020 United States Census data collection deadline will now be shortened by more than a month, to September 30, 2020, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas introduced an urgency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting for immediate action to be taken to elevate the concerns of L.A. County to ensure a fair and accurate Census count.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers

L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
In response to the Department of Homeland Security’s recently released memorandum attacking the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to join in litigation or to file an amicus brief supporting California’s lawsuit, challenging the federal government’s actions to rescind DACA.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: ‘Cautious Optimism’ from L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 4,465

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: ‘Cautious Optimism’ from L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 4,465
Monday, Aug 3, 2020
L.A. County Public Health officials expressed "cautious optimism" on Monday, confirming 12 new deaths and 1,634 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,465 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,228 in the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 1,901 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,500 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,247 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidance on youth sports and detailed the process for elementary schools to request a waiver to resume in-person instruction in counties on the state monitoring list, including Los Angeles.
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
In response to Monday’s unanticipated announcement that the 2020 United States Census data collection deadline will now be shortened by more than a month, to September 30, 2020, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas introduced an urgency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting for immediate action to be taken to elevate the concerns of L.A. County to ensure a fair and accurate Census count.
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
In response to the Department of Homeland Security’s recently released memorandum attacking the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to join in litigation or to file an amicus brief supporting California’s lawsuit, challenging the federal government’s actions to rescind DACA.
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Los Angeles County fire officials declared forward progress stopped on the Jump Fire at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’
In his monthly message for August 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights some of the things we CAN do under Safer at Home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’
Gates, Prime Named 2020 Academy Film Scholars
Racquel Gates and Rebecca Prime have been named 2020 Academy Film Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Gates, Prime Named 2020 Academy Film Scholars
La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
La Mesa Junior High School was the latest location to offer a drive-thru registration Monday, a new fall rite of passage for incoming students in the virtual classroom.
La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Valencia High School will have a new principal to finish the school year after Stephen Ford announced his resignation plans in an email Monday.
Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed
The Elsmere Fire, which erupted in Newhall on Monday afternoon, was 30% contained Tuesday morning and some freeway lanes and on-ramps remained closed.
Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed
California Democrats Eye Millionaire Tax Hike for Budget Relief
Scheming a cure for a coronavirus-induced recession, California lawmakers are turning to the state’s cache of millionaires and billionaires for budget relief.
California Democrats Eye Millionaire Tax Hike for Budget Relief
Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder
The nephew of William John Cierzan has been arrested by homicide detectives, more than three years after his uncle disappeared, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrest logs.
Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: ‘Cautious Optimism’ from L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 4,465
L.A. County Public Health officials expressed "cautious optimism" on Monday, confirming 12 new deaths and 1,634 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,465 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,228 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: ‘Cautious Optimism’ from L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 4,465
‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14
Los Angeles County, L.A. city and Angeles National Forest firefighters were attacking a brushfire, dubbed the Elsmere Fire, late Monday afternoon near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 in Newhall.
‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14
Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19
The 2020 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and event partners.
Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19
How to Reduce Waste from Single-Use Plastics
Single-use plastics do not break down and contribute to a large portion of the waste found in landfills and in our rivers and oceans.
How to Reduce Waste from Single-Use Plastics
Mayor Smyth’s August Message: Help Prevent Dangerous Brushfires
In his August message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth urges residents to prepare for and help prevent dangerous brushfires.
Mayor Smyth’s August Message: Help Prevent Dangerous Brushfires
Nano Copper Film: A New Weapon in Battle Against COVID-19
Recently, Santa Clarita business partners came across something new and useful in the fight against COVID-19: a nano copper film, which provides an extra layer of protection from bacteria and viruses on high-touched surfaces.
Nano Copper Film: A New Weapon in Battle Against COVID-19
Post Fire Held at 120 Acres, Continues to Slow Traffic on Interstate 5
A fast-moving brush fire dubbed the Post Fire scorched more than 100 acres in Gorman Sunday night, while parts of northbound Interstate 5 and Highway 138 remained closed Monday morning.
Post Fire Held at 120 Acres, Continues to Slow Traffic on Interstate 5
SCV Lawmakers Respond to Newsom’s Plan to Clear Backlog of Unemployment Claims
California’s plan to address a backlog of about 1 million unemployment benefit claims could take two months to clear.
SCV Lawmakers Respond to Newsom’s Plan to Clear Backlog of Unemployment Claims
Castaic Fire Burns Nearly 180 Acres, 50% Contained
A fast-moving, 170-acre brush fire near Castaic Lake dubbed the Castaic Fire reached 50% containment by Sunday morning, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
Castaic Fire Burns Nearly 180 Acres, 50% Contained
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
%d bloggers like this: