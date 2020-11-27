L.A. County to Tighten Safety Measures Monday as COVID-19 Surges

As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors.

The temporary order will take effect Monday, November 30, and remain in effect through December 20.

On November 17, L.A. County Public Health Department officials established thresholds for additional actions that would be called for if the five-day average of cases is 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day.

Currently, the five-day average of new cases is 4,751, with 4,544 new cases reported Friday.

A new Health Officer Order would be issued for three weeks that offered additional safety modifications while allowing essential and emergency workers and those securing or providing essential and permitted services to leave their homes.

In the new order that goes into effect on Monday, residents are advised to stay home as much as possible and always wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when they are outside their household and around others.

“With the recent surge of COVID-19 across our community, we must take additional safety measures to reduce the risk of illness and death from this terrible virus and protect our healthcare system,” Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health, said in a statement Friday.

“These targeted measures are in effect for the next three weeks and still allow for many essential and non-essential activities where residents are always masked and distanced,” Ferrer said. “We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end and we hope that L.A. County residents continue following Public Health safety measures that we know can slow the spread.”

The additional safety modifications in the order include the following changes to the existing Health Officer Order:

* Gatherings: All public and private gatherings with individuals not in your household are prohibited, except for church services and protests, which are constitutionally protected rights.

* Occupancy limits at various businesses (all individuals at these sites are required to wear face coverings and keep at least 6 feet of distance):

— Essential retail – 35% maximum occupancy

— Non-essential retail (includes indoor malls) – 20% maximum occupancy

— Personal care services – 20% maximum occupancy

— Libraries – 20% maximum occupancy

— Fitness centers operating outdoors – 50% maximum occupancy

— Museums galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens operating outdoors – 50% maximum occupancy

— Mini-golf, batting cages, go-kart racing operating outdoors – 50% maximum occupancy

* Outdoor recreation activities all which require face coverings (except for swimming) and distancing:

— Beaches, trails, and parks remain open; gatherings at these sites with members outside your household are prohibited.

— Golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball, archery ranges, skate parks, bike parks, and community gardens remain open for individuals or members of a single household. Pools that serve more than one household may open only for regulated lap swimming with one person per lane.

— Drive-in movies/events/car parades are permitted provided occupants in each car are members of one household.

* Schools:

All schools and day camps remain open adhering to re-opening protocols. K-12 Schools and Day Camps with an outbreak (3 cases or more over 14 days) should close for 14 days.

* Closed non-essential businesses/activities:

— Playgrounds (with the exception of playgrounds at childcare and schools)

— Cardrooms

Because of the high rates of transmission in the community, restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries remain closed for in-person dining and drinking, as customers are not wearing face coverings during their visit which results in an increased chance of transmission of the virus.

Restaurants, wineries and breweries remain open for pick-up, delivery, and take-out. Breweries and wineries remain open for retail sales at 20% occupancy.