L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Minor from Lancaster Among Fatalities

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 12 total in the Santa Clarita Valley – 7 in the city of Santa Clarita, and 5 in the uncorporated SCV (1 in Canyon Country, 2 in Castaic, 2 in Stevenson Ranch). Public Health has also confirmed three new deaths including a Lancaster resident under age 18.

One individual was a youth under the age of 18, and two other individuals were between 50-70 years old. One of the individuals between 50-70 years old had underlying health conditions and resided in West Adams, the other is from a location that is still under investigation. The individual under the age of 18 resided in Lancaster. Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours there have been 256 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 662 cases across all areas of LA County, including 11 deaths. This includes one new death reported by Long Beach yesterday. Upon completion of investigations, two cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 119 positive cases have been hospitalized.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“Each loss we experience in LA County is tragic, and we are sending our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who’ve had to endure this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here. While Public Health is doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of this disease in our community, we can only flatten the curve if EVERYONE takes social distancing seriously and adheres to all isolation and quarantine orders issued by our Health Officer.”

On March, 21 Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order. The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that should remain closed. The Order can be found online: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part and adhere to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:



Under Investigation – 62

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; two previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-%20ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1