L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19. Thirty-six people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 16 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-two people had underlying health conditions including 28 people over the age of 65 years old, 13 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and four deaths by the City of Pasadena.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

Of the 439 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 332

Val Verde: 36

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 21

Castaic: 18

Stevenson Ranch: 16

Acton: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 4

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 2

Agua Dulce: 1

Elizabeth Lake 1

Henry Mayo Tuesday Update

Of the 711 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 136 tested positive, 587 were negative, 8 are pending and 18 patients are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Tuesday.

Other discrepancies in the numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, he said.

The number of discharged COVID-19 patients is now 43, Moody said. There have been four deaths at the hospital to date.

To date, Public Health has identified 20,976 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 1,000 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 918 people (98 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 38 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. As of today, 4,507 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 133,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“L.A. County has hit the tragic milestone of 1,000 people dying from COVID-19. Please know that if you are grieving the loss of loved ones who have died from COVID-19, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends. We wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “ With over 400 deaths from COVID-19 occurring among nursing home residents, the pandemic has amplified the cracks in our society, including the care and protection of people who are older and medically fragile. While managers and staff at all our skilled nursing facilities are doing their very best under difficult circumstances to care for their residents, we are still seeing many cases and deaths among residents and staff in these facilities. We need to accelerate our ability to quickly identify and isolate asymptomatic, as well as symptomatic, residents and staff, and quarantine those who are close contacts. We are grateful for the partnership with the Department of Health Services and the assistance from the Governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to expeditiously offer testing and strengthen infection control practices at all our nursing homes. ”

Investigations have occurred at 333 institutional settings with at least one confirmed or suspect case of COVID-19. These include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, shelters, treatment centers, supportive living, and correctional facilities. The total confirmed cases in institutional settings is 4,488, including 2,656 residents and 1,832 staff. At last Friday’s press briefing, due to an error in data reporting, incorrect numbers were reported for total cases and cases among residents. Public Health has confirmed 462 residents in institutional settings have died from COVID-19, representing 46% of all deaths. The majority of these people resided in skilled nursing facilities. Public Health is working closely with the Department of Health Services and the State to increase capacity to offer appropriate testing at those sites that have COVID 19 cases and Medical Officers from the State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are assisting in our response to outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities to ensure the safety of all residents and employees.

Information by facility that includes the number of positive and suspect cases, as well as number of people who have died, among residents and staff is available online at publichealth.lacounty.gov. An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click here.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick. The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

For additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

