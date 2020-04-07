L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV

Map shows test orders placed through UCLA Health only.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 22 new deaths and 550 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus. Twenty-one of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 16 people were over the age of 65. Six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one of these individuals did not have underlying health conditions. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 970 new cases.

To date, County Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 169 deaths. As of today, 1,510 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22 percent of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with over 35,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.

According to spokesman Patrick Moody, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has seen the following as of noon Tuesday: Out of 371 persons tested, 56 were positive, 294 negative, 27 are pending and 14 are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, 2 more than Monday.

A minimum 139 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley, as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 112

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 9

Stevenson Ranch: 8

Castaic: 6

Acton: 1 to 4

Agua Dulce: 1 to 4

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 1 t0 4

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1-4

Due to health privacy laws, the county does not report exact numbers of cases in communities with a population under 25,000 until there are 5 or more cases.

The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home and wearing a face covering when out procuring or providing essential services.

COVID-19 impacts each person’s emotional wellbeing differently. One of the most important aspects of our mental health is feeling connected. Call, email, text or video chat with the people in your life. Reach out every day. This can often provide reassurance to those we care about and those who care about us. If you feel overwhelmed or stressed and would like to speak with someone, you can call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Access Center 24/7 Helpline at (800) 854-7771. For those of you who are experiencing violence or the threat of violence in your home, help is available. The Los Angeles County’s Domestic Violence services and shelters remain open and accepting intakes. You can call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-978-3600 or visit, http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/dvcouncil for more information. Law enforcement is responding to domestic violence 911 calls, Emergency Protective Orders are being issued, and nonprofit legal services are available.

“We extend our condolences to every family member and friend of a loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This week, and perhaps next week, it is even more important that we all stay home as much as possible. Adapting to life at home can be challenging, causing feelings of isolation and stress. Please continue to connect with friends and family, and show kindness and compassion for the people in your life. ”

Public Health is asking the general public to wear non-medical cloth face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining or providing essential supplies and services. Members of the general public should use a clean face covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers providing care for people who are ill, and people who are ill.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor early if they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov .

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. **– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people). ***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

