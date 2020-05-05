L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of COVID-19. Forty-three people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 10 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Forty-five people had underlying health conditions including 38 people over the age of 65 years old and seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Four deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.
Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
Of the 613 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 436
Val Verde: 91
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 27
Castaic: 22
Stevenson Ranch: 19
Acton: 8
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 5
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 3
Agua Dulce: 1
Elizabeth Lake 1
Henry Mayo Update
Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Tuesday an additional death from COVID-19, which brings the total number to 5.
The most recent numbers from Tuesday are as follows: Of the 863 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 156 tested positive, 789 were negative, 32 were pending and 12 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care.
The number of discharged COVID-19 patients was 54.
Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, Moody said.
To date, Public Health has identified 27,815 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 1,313 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,201 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 40 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. As of today, 5,081 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (19% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 183,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.
“So many families are experiencing the pain of losing a loved one to COVID-19. We are very much with you, and you are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While we are all looking forward to businesses reopening and getting back to work, we must also do this safely to save lives and prevent an overwhelming of our healthcare system. Protecting the people who are most vulnerable is paramount through the reopening process.”
As the County of Los Angeles plans on soon reopening some businesses and getting people back to work, Public Health is tracking key measures that inform reopening plans in L.A. County to ensure it is safe and we still slow the spread of COVID-19. The measures include making sure we have the tools to slow the spread and that we are effective at slowing the spread.
Capacity to Slow the Spread
– Tracking hospital capacity to manage a surge in cases and people with serious illness.
– Tracking sufficient supply of PPE for all health care workers.
– Tracking sufficient testing capacity and testing supplies.
– Tracking adequate capacity to do case and contact tracing.
Effectiveness at Slowing the Spread
– Tracking mortality rates throughout the process of reopening, including by age, poverty level and race and ethnicity.
– Tracking hospitalization rates by age, poverty level, and race/ethnicity.
– Tracking whether people who are at greater risk of serious illness are able to easily access testing.
Public Health continues planning for recovery and relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order. As relaxing occurs, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and infection control precautions. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for our vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.
An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click here.
Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
For additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education, but for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.
Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online panel of education experts to reach out and hear directly from frontline educators at schools across California.
Due to the tremendous participation in and positive response to their “Workout with a Master Trainer” event in March, the WiSH Education Foundation is excited to partner with Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and offer additional free, interactive workouts for the community.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is marking National Economic Development Week from May 4-9, joining communities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that based on the state’s progress in meeting metrics tied to indicators, the state can begin to move into Stage 2 of modifying the stay at home order this Friday, May 8, with guidelines released Thursday, May 7.
One unforeseen variable about “reopening” is Mother Nature, and the effect of increasing temperatures on the virus. Most types of coronavirus are negatively impacted by warmer environments. We do not yet know if this variable is true with COVID-19.
