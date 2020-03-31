L.A. County Tuesday: 3,011 Cases; 51 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Six of the 10 deaths reported today occurred in people over the age of 65, two between 41– 65 years old; and two between 18 – 40 years old. All had reported underlying health conditions except for one individual between 18-40 years old . Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 890 new cases.

There were 51 active cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, three of them in Castaic, the only local community reported separately by the county.

To date, Public Health has identified 3011 cases across all areas of LA County, including 54 deaths. Upon further investigation, 11 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 594 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Current Health Officer Orders prohibit any public or private gatherings or events, and temporarily close all beaches and hiking trails throughout the entire County. Only essential businesses may remain open, and individuals are asked to stay home except to obtain essential goods or services. Health Officer Orders will continue through April 19.

“This is the highest daily number of deaths we’ve reported to date, and our hearts go out to every family who has experienced loss related to this pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “Though we expect to continue to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and sadly, deaths in the weeks to come, it is crucial that we continue to stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing if we must go out for essential services, self-isolate when we are sick, and self-quarantine if exposed to someone who is sick. We are all in this together.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

You may also visit:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus.

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1