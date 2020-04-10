L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants

Los Angeles County officials are regularly updating resources on COVID-19, and have updated guidance for commercial and residential landlords and tenants.

Resources for Residential/Commercial Tenants & Landlords

Eviction Moratorium

In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the County of Los Angeles enacted a temporary moratorium, last week, to protect residential and commercial tenants in the unincorporated areas of LA County. Similar to measures adopted by cities across LA County, this moratorium aims to protect those who live in unincorporated areas and are suddenly unable to make rent due to COVID-19.

It offers protection from eviction from March 4, 2020 through May 31, 2020 for:

* Nonpayment of rent; and

* Late charges or any other fees

Landlords will not be able to evict a tenant if a tenant can show an inability to pay rent (and/or related charges) due to financial losses from:

* A diagnosis of COVID-19 or caring for a household/family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19;

* Layoff, loss of hours, or other income reduction resulting from business closure or other economic or employer losses due to COVID-19;

* Compliance with a recommendation from the County’s Health Officer to stay home, self-quarantine, or avoid congregation with others during the state of emergency;

* Extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses related to diagnosis and testing for and/or treatment of COVID-19;

* Child care needs arising from school closures related to COVID-19;

* The state of emergency regarding COVID-19;

* Following government-recommended COVID-19 precautions.

* A No-Fault eviction reason, unless necessary for health or safety reasons

Temporary Rent Freeze

In line with similar orders adopted by cities in the county of Los Angeles, an executive order placing a temporary rent freeze on rent-stabilized units in unincorporated parts of L.A. County has gone into effect.

The temporary rent freeze means that rental costs may not be increased for multi-family housing properties, built before February 1995, until May 31, 2020, unless extended.

Additional Resources

The COVID-19 health emergency has, understandably, left both tenants and landlords with questions. If you happen to be one, LA County wants to help address concerns or questions regarding the rules applicable to your situation.

To learn more about the eviction moratorium, rent freeze, or resources available to tenants and landlords, reach us:

* Online: covid19.lacounty.gov

* Email: rent@dcba.lacounty.gov

* Phone: 833-223-RENT (7368)

COVID-19 Digital Communications Guide

LA County’s Joint Information Center has created a digital communications guide to help cities, partners, and stakeholders navigate digital communications in response to COVID-19 and the county’s Safer at Home order. It includes Best Practices, Do’s and Don’ts, Key Messaging, and our Social Media Toolkit, with multi-lingual graphics and messages.

View our updated COVID-19 Digital Communications Guide.

Additional Resources

The county of Los Angeles appreciates your continued partnership in responding to COVID-19 questions and needs of residents.

For additional information, please visit:

* County of Los Angeles: covid19.lacounty.gov

* County of Los Angeles Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov

* California Department of Public Health: cdph.ca.gov

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov

* Los Angeles County residents can also call 2-1-1.