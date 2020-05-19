L.A. County Updates Where, When to Wear Face Coverings

Los Angeles County Public Health officials have updated the county’s policies on how to wear face coverings, and where and when to wear them to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.

When

L.A. County’s Health Officer Order does not require wearing face coverings while in the backyard or while on a solitary run or walk.

County residents are required, however, to wear face coverings when in contact with other people who are not household members (whether you’re in a public or private space). So, if you’re on a solitary run or walk – and you see someone approaching – put on your face covering.

And remember: Face coverings are not a substitute for always practicing physical distancing and frequent hand washing.

Where

L.A. County’s Order is effective for all 10 million people who live in the county.

There is one circumstance, however, under which this may not be the case: when your local jurisdiction has a face-covering order of their own.

A few of you have asked, “My city issued its own face-covering order. Which order am I supposed to follow? The county’s or my city’s?”

Where local jurisdictions have implemented face-covering orders of their own, the stricter order will apply.

We urge you to contact your local jurisdiction by phone or online, to see if they’ve issued a face-covering order of their own. If not, you’ll certainly want to abide by L.A. County’s Health Officer Order, in order to keep you and your loved ones safe.

How To Wear Them

Always wash your hands before handling your face covering.

You know you’re wearing your face covering like a pro if your mask:

* Fits snugly but comfortably against the side of your face.

* Is secured with ties or ear loops.

* Includes multiple layers of fabric.

* Allows for breathing without restriction.

* Is able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

* Covers mouth and nose with no gaps between your face and the mask.

Also, while wearing your face covering be careful not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth when removing your face covering. And you should wash your hands immediately after removing it.

For more information on how to stay safe during the COVID-19 emergency health crisis, visit covid19.lacounty.gov.