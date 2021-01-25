L.A. County Urges Caution for Beach Water Use Through Wednesday

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents about beach water use due to bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas that are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Wednesday, January 27 at 7:30 a.m. and may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach water use conditions is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.