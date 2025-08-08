L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations

In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.

L.A. County and state anti-price gouging laws, which are activated during a declared emergency, prohibit charging more than 10 percent above pre-disaster prices for essential goods and services, including hotel accommodations, rental housing, food, fuel and emergency supplies. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger declared a local emergency Thursday.

Businesses that violate the law can face serious consequences, including up to one year in jail and fines of up to $10,000. Last month, the Board passed a motion tasking DCBA and County Counsel to clarify and strengthen LA County’s price gouging ordinance. DCBA will have the authority to cite and issue fines and penalties for violations of the price gouging ordinance or failure to comply with an investigation.

Recent incidents of price gouging during the Eaton and Palisades Fires underscore the devastating human toll such practices take on evacuees and displaced families.

“In the wake of recent disasters, DCBA reminds business owners that price gouging revictimizes people who are already under tremendous strain,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal. “I urge all businesses: do not add to the pain of displaced residents; this is a time to show leadership and compassion, not opportunism.”

Residents who believe they have been overcharged can:

File a complaint at dcba.lacounty.gov/pricegouging.

Call DCBA at (800) 593-8222.

Please visit lacounty.gov/emergency for official Canyon Fire updates and emergency information.

