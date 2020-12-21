L.A. County Warns Residents to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is in Los Angeles County, scammers are targeting local residents with new vaccine scams.

During the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine scammers are using robocalls, social media posts, and emails to take advantage of fear, anxiety, and confusion about COVID-19. They sell things that don’t work, charge money for things that are free, and steal personal information.

Whenever there is a health crisis, scammers will find ways to cheat people out of their money.

COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in L.A. County in a fair and transparent way, according to Public Health officials. If someone offers to sell you a chance to get vaccinated before it is your turn, it’s a scam.

* Vaccine is only being offered to healthcare workers and people who live in long-term care facilities (for example nursing homes) right now.

* Essential workers who cannot work from home are likely to be offered the vaccine next because they are at high risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Older adults and adults with medical conditions might also be next because they are more likely to become very sick if they get COVID-19.

* Children under 16 years of age will not be offered the vaccine in the near future. The vaccines are not allowed to be given to this age group.

* As more vaccine is available it will be offered to everyone. This will likely take months. The vaccine may not be offered to the general public until spring/summer 2021.

* Information about how to get the vaccine will be posted on the Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage (ph.lacounty.gov/Coronavirus/vaccine/) when vaccine is available for different groups.

* If you have questions, talk to your doctor. Call 2-1-1 or visit the 211LA website if you need help finding a doctor. Above all, avoid falling victim to vaccine scams.