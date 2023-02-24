header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
L.A. County Warns to Watch for Mudflows in Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Hughes
| Friday, Feb 24, 2023
mudflow

Los Angeles County Public Works crews continue to patrol the L.A. County region in response to the frigid storm that began on Feb. 22 and is expected to last through Feb. 26. The second phase of the storm will bring moderate to heavy rainfall beginning the morning of Feb. 24.

L.A. County Public Works has declared a Phase 2 Mud and Debris Forecast for burn areas with less than three years of recovery. A Phase 2 forecast has the potential for moderate debris and mudflows with some streets completely blocked by debris. Depending on location and terrain, some structures could be endangered.

Affected burn areas include portions of the cities of Azusa, Duarte, Glendale, Monrovia, and City of LA communities of La Tuna Canyon and Sunland-Tujunga. County unincorporated communities include Agua Dulce, Castaic, Juniper Hills, Devil’s Punchbowl, Lake Hughes and Valyermo.

In these areas, there is collaboration across multiple agencies to protect the public from potential mud and debris flows.

Being prepared is the public’s best defense. L.A. County Public Works advises residents to know their property’s risk factors for flooding. Clear drainage paths and use sandbags to direct runoff and protect structures.

There is also potential for snowfall as low as 1,500 feet and up to several inches of snow is expected at higher altitudes. These weather conditions can lead to road closures and could isolate north county communities for a period of time.

Residents are advised to stay off the road, if possible, through the remainder of the storm. Those who must drive during the storm event are advised to watch their speeds and avoid mountain roads, recent burn areas and ponded- or swift-moving water.

Call the L.A. County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding or other concerns at 1-800-675-HELP (4357). For more storm information and resources, visit ready.lacounty.gov.
County Extends Ocean Water Quality Advisory

County Extends Ocean Water Quality Advisory
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
FULL STORY...

Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV

Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday through Sunday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 41 New Cases Locally

Thursday COVID Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 41 New Cases Locally
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 41 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 18 additional deaths and 1,753 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants

LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Feb. 25: Many Families, One Community Family Resource Fair Postponed
William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the upcoming Many Families One Community Family Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb 25 has been postponed due to this weekend's weather forecast. The event will be rescheduled and a new date will be communicated soon.
DrinkPAK Adding New Production Line in SCV, Adding 80 Jobs
DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in the Santa Clarita Valley, is expanding its business by adding a third production line capable of producing 2,200 cans per minute at its campus on Needham Ranch Parkway. To support the expansion, DrinkPAK will need to hire up to 80 residents by April 2023 for roles in packaging, warehouse, batching and maintenance.
I-5 Closed Through Tejon Pass From Grapevine to Parker Road
The California Highway Patrol reports that because if icy roads Caltrans has closed the I-5 through the Tejon Pass from Grapevine Road to Parker Road.
Starting Point Map Released for City Council By District Elections
The starting point map which creates new city council districts for the city of Santa Clarita was released on Feb. 22.
CalArtians Receive Women in Animation Scholarships
Students from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia Michelle Cheng (Film/Video BFA 2024) and Maggie McKelvey (Film/Video BFA 2025) are among the 15 recipients of the 2022-2023 Women in Animation Scholarship, which annually recognizes promising student animators from around the world.
Ken Striplin | Community Talent on Display at the Youth Arts Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita is widely known for its high-quality of life, including opportunities for fitness and healthy living, a wide range of entertainment options and a diverse restaurant scene.
LuLu Salloom Earns Second All-State Nod, Lady Cougs Have Three on All-WSC Squad
College of the Canyons sophomore forward LuLu Salloom was named to the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State team for a second straight season in addition to being one of three Lady Cougars who earned All-Western State Conference, South Division honors.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
City Postpones Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
The second in-person Newhallywood Silent Film Festival has been postponed due to the Southern California storm that is bringing rain and low temperatures to Santa Clarita, along with snow and high winds to Interstate-5 north of the valley.
COC’s Allyson Melgar Hurls No-Hitter Against Valley College
College of the Canyons sophomore Allyson Melgar pitched her first career no-hitter and the Cougars pounded out 13 hits for a convincing 11-0 conference victory over L.A. Valley College in five innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday. 
COC Board Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill Board Seat No. 4, a vacancy left by the recent death of Michele Jenkins, who served as a board member for nearly 40 years.
Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening
After six months of continuous construction, the Dive Pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will reopen to the public and resume aquatic programming on Monday, Feb. 27.
Despite Boost in State’s Water Allocation, California Drought Not Yet Over
(CN) — Local water agencies received good news from the state of California on Wednesday: thanks to early gains in the Sierra Nevada snowpack, the State Water Project is increasing its allocation to 35% of what agencies had asked for.
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Thursday, Feb. 23, due to inclement weather.
County Extends Ocean Water Quality Advisory
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday through Sunday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
New State Coalition to Focus on Pharmacy Access, Equity for Patients
The California Retailers Association announced Thursday the formation of a new coalition focused on access and equity to pharmacy services for patients across the state.
Multiple Tech Jobs Available at DMV as Modernization Continues
The Department of Motor Vehicles joined several state agencies at a job fair Thursday in Oakland to promote available technology jobs statewide for Californians interested in a career in public service.
Thursday COVID Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 41 New Cases Locally
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 41 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 18 additional deaths and 1,753 new cases countywide.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Increases Over Past Seven Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,419 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a degree from Professional Photographers of America. 
COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
College of the Canyons cinema instructor Mindy Johnson will receive the prestigious June Foray Honor at the 50th Annie Awards, which will be held on Feb. 25 at UCLA Royce Hall.
