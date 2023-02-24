L.A. County Warns to Watch for Mudflows in Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Hughes

Los Angeles County Public Works crews continue to patrol the L.A. County region in response to the frigid storm that began on Feb. 22 and is expected to last through Feb. 26. The second phase of the storm will bring moderate to heavy rainfall beginning the morning of Feb. 24.

L.A. County Public Works has declared a Phase 2 Mud and Debris Forecast for burn areas with less than three years of recovery. A Phase 2 forecast has the potential for moderate debris and mudflows with some streets completely blocked by debris. Depending on location and terrain, some structures could be endangered.

Affected burn areas include portions of the cities of Azusa, Duarte, Glendale, Monrovia, and City of LA communities of La Tuna Canyon and Sunland-Tujunga. County unincorporated communities include Agua Dulce, Castaic, Juniper Hills, Devil’s Punchbowl, Lake Hughes and Valyermo.

In these areas, there is collaboration across multiple agencies to protect the public from potential mud and debris flows.

Being prepared is the public’s best defense. L.A. County Public Works advises residents to know their property’s risk factors for flooding. Clear drainage paths and use sandbags to direct runoff and protect structures.

There is also potential for snowfall as low as 1,500 feet and up to several inches of snow is expected at higher altitudes. These weather conditions can lead to road closures and could isolate north county communities for a period of time.

Residents are advised to stay off the road, if possible, through the remainder of the storm. Those who must drive during the storm event are advised to watch their speeds and avoid mountain roads, recent burn areas and ponded- or swift-moving water.

Call the L.A. County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding or other concerns at 1-800-675-HELP (4357). For more storm information and resources, visit ready.lacounty.gov.

