L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Public Health has identified 16,435 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 729 deaths to date.

Forty-eight people who died were over the age of 65; 13 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Forty-nine people had underlying health conditions including 38 people over the age of 65, nine people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and two people between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

Of the at least 338 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 273

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 21

Stevenson Ranch: 16

Castaic: 16

Acton: 8

Agua Dulce: 1 to 4

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 1 to 4

Val Verde: 1 to 4

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1-4

Due to health privacy laws, the county does not report exact numbers of cases in communities with a population under 25,000 until there are 5 or more cases.

Henry Mayo Update

Of the 535 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 107 tested positive, 424 were negative, 7 are pending and 27 patients are currently hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Wednesday.

The hospital double-counted two positive tests Tuesday, so the number should have been 107, Moody said, confirming the number of positive tests remained 107 on Wednesday.

Other discrepancies in the numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, he said.

The number of discharged COVID-19 patients is now 27, he said. There have been three deaths at the hospital to date.

L.A. County Demographics

Eighty-eight percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 646 people (95 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 15% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races.

Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

As of Wednesday, 3,902 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for almost 91,000 individuals and 15% of people testing positive.

Test Backlog

Public Health continues to receive a backlog of test results. In an effort to expand testing capacity, many new labs are responding to the emergency and Public Health is working with them to ensure that they have the proper reporting systems in place. Until this reporting issue is resolved, there may be periodic increases in positive cases and total cases due to unevenness in daily reporting.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we are reminded that we are all part of one humanity united in our efforts to recover from this pandemic. Sadly, 66 additional people died from COVID-19, and our sincere condolences go out to every person affected by these losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

“We know that with the return of beautiful weather we all want to be outside – and it is fine do so – as long as you are not gathering with others,” Ferrer said. “Enjoy a walk or a jog, or sit outside and enjoy the sunshine at your home. Our beaches and trails remain closed as we continue to work together to slow the spread.”

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self-isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom-free for 72 hours.

If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual.

Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Best Protections

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services.

N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans.

The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.

For additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.