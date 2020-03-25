L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.

Three new cases were reported in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total to 15 – 10 in Santa Clarita, and 5 in the unincorporated SCV (1 in Canyon Country, 2 in Castaic, 2 in Stevenson Ranch).

The three people who died were all older than 65 and had pre-existing health conditions. One resided in Gardena, one in Wilmington and the other case is still under investigation. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation.

Over the last 48 hours there have been 266 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 799 cases across all areas of LA County. Upon completion of investigations, two cases reported earlier were not LA County residents and one death has been reclassified as a suspect case and is pending evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday, 160 positive cases (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized.

Because there are positive cases across the entire county, the public should not think one location is safer than the other. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation.

As of Wednesday, 6,300 people have been tested countywide; 11% tested positive. As the county increases testing capacity, that number is expected to climb.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“Our hearts go out to each and every family affected by the unfortunate deaths and serious illness associated with COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.

“Please help us reduce the number of people with serious illness by doing your part. Social distancing is hard – so take advantage of some of the activities offered by our county departments like virtual workouts, e-books and virtual story hours for kids through the Library, virtual museum tours by Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and services from the Department of Mental Health for those who may being feeling stressed, depressed or anxious during this difficult time,” Ferrer said.

New Health Officer Orders are being issued Wednesday to ensure that individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and those who are told by a clinician they are presumed to be positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for a period of 7 days and 3 days of being symptom-free.

Additionally, those who have been in close contact with someone who is positive or presumed positive must quarantine themselves for 14 days from their last exposure to that person.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

* If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer.

* Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen.

* Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

March 21 Enhanced Public Health Officer Order

On March, 21 Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order. The enhanced Order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that should remain closed. The Order can be found online here. http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part and adhere to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

A list of the locations where cases have occurred will be posted here shortly.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.